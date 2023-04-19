After coming up short against county rival Broadway on Friday, Turner Ashby had some built-up frustration that it needed to release.
And that turned out to be poor timing for Harrisonburg.
The Knights put up 16 runs in the first two innings, had 15 hits throughout the night, and never looked back, trouncing the Blue Streaks 20-6 in five innings of Valley District baseball action at HHS on Tuesday.
“I thought we played well tonight,” TA first-year head coach Daniel Bowman said. “[Junior pitcher] Clay [Guyer] pitched a good game for us, [and we] got some big hits with runners on base. It was a good way to bounce back. [We’ll] just take it day by day, continue to keep getting better and work on the things that we need to clean up.”
Junior first baseman Jack Fox led the charge for TA with four hits, including a double and three RBIs. Freshman catcher Brooks Bowman drove in three runs off three hits, while sophomore outfielder Micah Matthews contributed three RBIs off two hits, including a triple.
“We want to be aggressive at the plate,” Daniel Bowman said. “Aggressive at the plate, aggressive on the bases, that's kinda our MO. We’ve got a lot of good bats in there, top to bottom. For them, it's to get in, get their pitch, and look to put a good swing on it.”
Daniel Bowman pointed to senior outfielder Connor Harold as one of the guys who did an excellent job finding the right pitch and making the most of it. Harold was 2-for-4 on Tuesday with two RBIs.
“I think we were seeing the ball well,” Harold said. “[We were] hitting the fastball and taking advantage of when they threw it over the plate.”
Harold was happy they could rebound from Friday’s loss and pick up a win over a fellow district and city/county opponent in Harrisonburg.
“It feels good,” Harold said. “Another district win against a bigger school gets us some points for the year. It definitely feels good.”
Guyer was on the mound for the game’s entirety, tossing 104 pitches and striking out four Blue Streaks. Senior Toby Corriston carried the load for Harrisonburg, throwing 80 pitches and striking out three.
The loss marks Harrisonburg’s fifth straight, most recently falling to Spotswood 6-1 on Friday, but improvement may be on the way.
The first thing Blue Streaks head coach Kevin Tysinger told his team after the game was they must avoid digging themselves into a hole early in the game. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday, as the Knights put up eight runs in both the first and second innings to run away with it.
“I told them tonight that it was on me,” Tysinger said. “I need to have them in a better mindset. … When we do all of our pregame stuff and our routines, that’s the beginning of the game. When we take the field, it’s like we’ve already played an inning or so in our minds. I told them it’s on me. I haven’t made that very apparent, and evidently so.”
While Tysinger was frustrated through the early stages, he was proud of his guys for staying in the fight. Sophomore second baseman Noel Cano Rocha led the Streaks with three RBIs off two hits. Meanwhile, sophomore left fielder Cayden Lucas put up two hits and an RBI.
Tuesday was unlike most nights for the Blue Streaks as they paid tribute to former football player Calour Fields, who was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Harrisonburg. Fields’ No. 25 was painted in red on the grass behind home plate in his honor, and all proceeds from ticket sales from the games at HHS were going to Fields’ family.
Tysinger said it’d been an emotional last few days for his team, and he tried to tell them the day prior that the game would be a chance for them to take their minds off the tragedy — even if only for a few hours.
“It was good to get a lot of people out in one place in support of the memory of Calour, his family, all of his close friends,” Tysinger said.
The Blue Streaks (1-9, 0-3 Valley) will look to rebound Friday at Broadway in Valley District action. The Knights (9-3, 1-1 Valley) host Rockbridge County in another Valley District clash that night.
The Knights put together a dominant performance on Tuesday and will look to ride that momentum into Friday’s home game.
Daniel Bowman said they’d have to bring their ‘A’ game against the Wildcats because anybody can be beaten on any given night in the Valley District, and that’s been evident early on this season.
“We’re going to come out and bring the same focus we brought tonight,” Daniel said. “Offensively, we’re going to have to pitch well, and we’re going to have to play good defense behind our pitchers. That’s kinda the recipe for success, and hopefully we can carry over tonight’s win onto Friday.”
