STAUNTON — Staunton jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back en route to a 35-2 non-district rout of Page County in prep football action at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park on Friday.
Staunton quarterback Walker Darby threw two touchdown passes on the evening and rushed for another to lead the Storm to victory. Running back Marc Geffrard also posted a rushing touchdown as well as pulling down three interceptions defensively.
The Storm started out hot, marching straight down the field and scoring with the first two minutes of the game. Geffrard ran around the left side and found the end zone on a 20-yard carry and Staunton took an early 7-0 lead with 10:05 left in the first quarter.
Geffrard grabbed one of his three picks on Page’s first drive to give the Storm the ball on their own five-yard line, but couldn’t get anything going this time. They fumbled the ball in the end zone, and a safety was ruled for Page County after a long conversation, making it 7-2 with 6:09 left in the first quarter.
These would be the only points Page County would score all night as the Staunton defense put a cap on the Panthers passing attack and allowed only short bursts on the ground. The Storm would put three more touchdowns on the board before halftime, the first coming after Darby found wide receiver Thomas Chisley open in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-2 Staunton with five seconds left in the opening quarter.
They added two more in the second quarter, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to receiver Braylen Fields, who caught the ball on a check down and went over 50 yards after the catch, using some nice blocks to reach the end zone. Andre Johnson also had some yards after a catch after receiving a short pass from Darby and going 88 yards to the Page two-yard line. Darby dove onto the goal line two plays later to make it 28-2 Staunton as the first half ended.
The second half was a stalemate as the Staunton defense began working the clock down early. Twice Page threatened inside the Staunton 20-yard line, but failed to score both times.
Staunton finally added second-half points after Fields ran the ball in from 5 yards out with 5:01 left on the fourth quarter clock, making the score 35-2.
Page County (1-2) made it all the way to the Staunton one-yard line late in the game, but fumbled the ball away and Staunton (2-0) kneeled for the 33-point victory.
Storm first-year head coach Michael Bell credited his players after the win.
“It’s up to the kids,” Bell said “I call the plays, but the players execute. If the players run the right routes, and the quarterback makes the right read, and the blockers make the right blocks, it usually works out well.”
