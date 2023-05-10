FORT DEFIANCE — Wilson Memorial scored six runs in the first two innings, and Fort Defiance would get no closer than two the rest of the way in a 10-4 Shenandoah District baseball loss on Tuesday.
It was the ninth straight victory for the Green Hornets, who remain atop the league standings.
WMHS senior standout Finn Irving picked up the win for the Hornets, going six innings with eleven strikeouts, four runs (three earned), six hits, and one walk. Sophomore Ryan McDaniel struck out one in the seventh inning for the no-decision. Senior Dillon Lavaway picked up the loss for Fort Defiance, giving up six runs (two earned) in an inning and a third with four hits, two walks, and a strikeout. Senior Josh Hostetter pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs that were accredited to Lavaway, giving up one hit with no walks and no strikeouts. Sophomore Tyler Miller pitched the fourth and fifth innings, giving up one (earned) run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Senior Dante Mazariegos pitched a scoreless sixth with one hit batter. Senior Logan Mayhew pitched the seventh, giving up three (earned) runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout for the Indians in the home loss.
“You know, I just came ready to play tonight,” Irving said. “Fort is a team I always kind of want to show up for on the schedule, so I was happy I was able to perform like I did tonight.”
With one out in the top of the first, seniors Dusty Cash and Jalen Rowzie each singled, and McDaniel walked to load the bases. Junior Ryan Mundie grounded into a force play at third but was able to beat the throw to first, allowing Cash to score to put the Hornets up 1-0.
Wilson broke it open in the second, with Irving singling to right to lead off. Following a pop-out, sophomore Wyatt Wood walked, and a passed ball put two runners in scoring position. A sharp grounder from junior Jaden Rose was mishandled by Miller at second, allowing both runners to score. Cash’s grounder was miraculously stopped by senior Jack Liskey at shortstop, but his wild throw to second went into the outfield, putting two runners in scoring position. Rowzie plated one with a single to center, at which point Lavaway was pulled for Hostetter. Rowzie stole second, and then an RBI groundout from McDaniel pushed the lead to 5-0. Mundie’s grounder to third was bobbled, allowing the sixth run to score before Hostetter got the final out.
Wilson was kept quiet for the next two innings, and Irving had struck out six and had a perfect game going into the fourth. Lavaway flew out to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but junior Sam Garber singled to center to break up the perfect game and no-hitter and reached second on a dropped pickoff attempt at first. Liskey singled to center to put the Indians on the board, sophomore Isaac Marshall singled to right, and freshman Tripp Hanger walked to load the bases. Liskey scored on a wild throw in a pickle, and Mayhew would hit a double to right to make the score 6-4. Mazariegos and senior Kaden Johnson represented the tying run at the plate, but both struck out, and Fort Defiance got no further than first base the rest of the game.
Garber leaped to snag a liner from Mundie to lead off the fifth, but sophomore Jaden Saunders walked, stole second and third, and came home on an Irving looper between second and center. Senior Blake Rodgers singled to left, and a walk to Rose would load the bases with two outs, but Cash would fly out to right to end it. Mazariegos would load the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth, but three straight putouts from Garber kept the Hornets from extending their lead.
Mayhew retired Wood to lead off the seventh, but Rose was hit, and Cash drove him in with a double to left. Rowzie and McDaniel walked to load the bases. Mundie struck out looking before Saunders and senior Nathan Goff each hit an RBI single to make the score 10-4, which is how the game ended.
Wilson managed to push across ten runs on ten hits, making two errors and stranding 13. Fort Defiance scored four runs on six hits, making six errors and leaving three runners on base.
For the Hornets, Irving went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Rowzie was 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. Cash was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Saunders went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Goff went 1-for-1 with an RBI. Wood went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Rodgers went 1-for-5. McDaniel went 0–for-2 with an RBI and two walks. Rose went 0-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and a run scored.
For the Indians, Mayhew went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Garber went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Liskey went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Marshall went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Hanger was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Wilson Memorial (14-3, 9-1 Shenandoah) will look to win its 10th in a row on Friday when it hosts Riverheads.
WMHS head coach Rodney Cullen said the key to his team’s success has been having a team with many solid players.
“Well, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys that can play,” Cullen said. “We’re a really deep team, and we try to give everybody opportunities, and when we’ve given them opportunities, they’ve taken advantage of it.”
Fort Defiance (8-9, 5-4 Shenandoah) will try to get back in the win column when it travels to Waynesboro on Friday.
