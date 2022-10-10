ELKTON — Perhaps it's a simple flash of the eyes or even a slight smirk across his face, but there are times where Jonathan Williams can speak to his daughter, Madelyn, without ever saying a word.
“He’s very vocal with what he wants, so he’ll tell me," Madelyn said. "It does help, though, to just look over and see him and know exactly what’s going through his head by what’s on his face.”
The Williams duo is in its second season, collectively, with the East Rockingham volleyball program.
Madelyn transferred to ERHS prior to the 2021-22 school year after spending her first two years at Spotswood and Jonathan left the same position at Eastern Mennonite School to become the head coach at East Rock around the same time.
Oddly enough, despite the two being bonded through volleyball and holding so many similarities through the sport, Jonathan accepting the job with the Eagles provided his first opportunity to coach his daughter.
“It’s been fun, it’s been special," Jonathan said. "The fun thing about the dynamic I’ve been learning is that I leave volleyball at the door of the gym, which has been great. We go home and talk about volleyball stuff, but we don’t talk about plays or practice. We’re able to retain the father-daughter dynamic. It can be tough. She knows I’m a tough coach and I can be a tough dad, too. She’s handled it really well and she’s always risen to the challenge. Sometimes you get that stare back, but it’s been good.”
In their first season at East Rockingham, the Williams duo helped the program reach the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals for the first time in program history and have its best season ever.
Entering Monday, the Eagles had won 11 straight and were alone in first place in the Bull Run District.
For other players on the ERHS roster, they said the success the program has had the past two years is in large part due to their head coach's approach.
“He’s very energetic, really gets into it," Eagles senior standout Bria Berriochoa said. "He’s very fundamental and he really explains things well. He is going to get on you, put the pressure on you but he won’t scream at you. I love that about a coach. He’s going to teach me, but not do it in a negative way.”
Similarly, how Jonathan impacts his players as a coach, Madelyn is having the same type of effect as a captain.
As a setter, the senior plays an instrumental role in facilitating the East Rockingham offense each night and is one of the best in the Shenandoah Valley at her position. She also has stepped up as a defender and server.
“She’s a huge leader," said Eagles sophomore Alliyah McNair, who Madelyn has taken under her wing the past two seasons. "She really helps the team just navigate and know where we are.”
Jonathan is a former men's volleyball player at Eastern Mennonite University, where he also was a setter, and he brings his knowledge and passion for the sport as one of the area's most-respected coaches.
Along those same lines, Madelyn said she's been able to go to her dad for tips that extend beyond basic coaching.
“She knows the game so well from me coaching for years, playing for years," Jonathan said. "She knows what I’m thinking and how I want things done from that position. Having her as a setter makes things so much easier. It’s fun to watch, fun to watch her progression. It’s fun to see her really improve.”
There's an instinctual way of communicating that exists between family members at times and that's certainly the case when it comes to Jonathan and Madelyn Williams on the volleyball court the past two years.
Whether it's a movement of the eyes, a smile or a motion with his hands, Madelyn knows what her dad is seeking when she gives him a look from her position as a captain on the court.
And for the East Rockingham program, that father-daughter relationship is bringing historic amounts of success.
“I’ve enjoyed it, definitely," Madelyn said. "He’s a good coach and he makes me the best setter I could be. He makes me better as a player and as a person. It has had its challenges with being my dad. Overall, though, I really enjoy it.”
