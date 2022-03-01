ELKTON — It doesn’t matter who made the mistake, how it happened or when it happened.
If Cooper Keyes is anywhere around at the time, he said he know he has an earful coming.
“It’s always been like that,” Cooper said with a laugh. “He’s harder on me, but that’s kind of how it has to be. I don’t take it personally. He just wants me to be the best that I can be. I’ve worked for what I’ve gotten.”
Carey Keyes is now in his eighth season coaching the East Rockingham boys basketball team, but has spent his entire life as a mentor, coach, friend and, most importantly, father to his son, Cooper.
“I’ve really been coaching him since he was 7,” Carey said. “There were a few years where I couldn’t coach AAU while I was [an assistant men’s basketball coach] at [Eastern Mennonite University] but for the most part, he’s dealt with me since he was in second grade. He obviously knows my expectations and he’s just matured so much throughout the years. It’s cliché, but it’s like having another coach out on the floor. He knows what I expect and knows what the program is all about. He’s just a good leader.”
As the Eagles prepare to take on power John Marshall in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys basketball quarterfinals on Friday in Richmond, they’re anxiously waiting to hear the status of their senior guard after Cooper Keyes suffered a foot injury early in Saturday's loss to Central in the Region 2B championship game. On Monday, X-rays determined his foot wasn't broken but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to return to the court Friday after a week-long process of rehabbing and attempting to heal.
Cooper, who has started on the varsity level since he was a sophomore, has faced his fair share of adversity throughout his career. His sophomore season ended right as COVID-19 began to hit.
Then, he played through a shortened season last year that still included him missing a few games with illness. This year, he dealt with COVID himself early and Saturday's injury was a crushing blow.
“I have thought about this recently and it’s just disappointing that a lot of his high school career has been filled with COVID,” Carey said. “It’s disappointing he didn’t get the full experience. But we always talk about making the best of any situation and he’s done that. We’re just enjoying this one last push.”
During his time at East Rock, the well-spoken Cooper Keyes has been a fan favorite in Elkton.
Folks around the community may have known him as “Carey’s son” before his arrival at ERHS, but game-winning jumpers at the JV level that translated to clutch 3s as a varsity player quickly earned him respect as one of the area’s best weapons from 3-point range throughout most of his tenure.
“I have a ton of confidence in Coop,” East Rockingham senior wing Tyler Nickel said. “I’ve been playing with him my entire life. I trust him. I do have a sense of comfort being on the court with him. With the way I play, it’s really, really convenient to have a guy like him beside me. He’s so valuable for us.”
At 5-foot-10, Cooper doesn’t blow away opponents with his size but has as high of an IQ as any local player.
He’s averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game this year and is shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. For his career, he sits at a total of 526 points in just 64 games played.
“His ego isn’t big,” Nickel said. “He’s out there doing what we have to do to win, regardless of what it is. He is never going to be that guy demanding the ball. He puts the ball where it needs to be. He has confidence within himself, does what it takes to win and has a high IQ. He’s such an important piece.”
Carey Keyes knows what it is like to play as an undersized guard after helping guide Spotswood to the city/county’s last boys basketball state championship as a standout player back in 1992.
Almost 30 years later, he’s watching his son do a lot of similar things on the floor with the Eagles.
“It’s the same thing,” Carey said. “He’s not the biggest, not the most athletic, but he’s just a smart player. One of his biggest attributes is how well he takes care of the basketball. He’s done a really good job — Tyler gets so much attention and so much pressure on him — he relieves that pressure and knows when to get him the ball. He just has a calming effect about him. Things don’t really bother him.”
Growing up around the game, Cooper said he fell in love with the game at a young age. Carey previously coached at EMU under Kirby Dean and brought his son to practice daily around a high-level team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament in 2008.
“We’ve always been tight,” Cooper said. “When he was coaching at EMU, I was at practice every day and being around the game, being around him every day made us really close. Since I got in high school and started playing for him, we got even closer. It’s helped me so much. Growing up around college players, you see and understand the game better. I’ve been around it since I was 6 years old to now. It’s my life.”
Nickel grew up around the Keyes and said it was always clear that Cooper would be a “high-level” player.
“Cooper has worked hard his whole life,” Nickel said. “He’s just been brought up that way.”
There’s a mutual understanding between Carey and Cooper about the work it takes to be successful.
And although their relationship off the court is a tight one, Carey has no problem using his son, and senior leader, as the messenger when trying to get his squad motivated in difficult situations.
“He knows there are times where I’m getting on him really bad,” Carey said. “A lot of times, it’s to make sure everyone is locked in. At the end of the day, he knows I love him and I want what’s best for him.”
Cooper said he isn’t sure if he is going to play basketball at the college level yet, but does know he wants to be a real estate agent — like his dad. He also wants to follow in the footsteps of coaching one day.
“Definitely,” Cooper said. “I’ve been around it my entire life. It’s definitely something I’m interested in.”
Those difficult conversations where Carey is grilling Cooper for a missed assignment that sometimes may not even be entirely his fault aren’t being taken for granted during the final stretch of the season.
Cooper, and Carey, realize it is their final run as a father-son duo on the sidleines at East Rockingham.
And that’s made the the Keyes appreciate every single moment — good or bad — from here on out.
“I just have to cherish every moment,” Cooper said. “These are my last games with my dad as my coach and that’s just crazy to believe. We play every game like it is our last. We’ll take it one game at a time.”
