WOODSTOCK — It's exactly the opponent East Rockingham wanted.
After giving up a two-set lead in a loss to Central in last week's Region 2B championship match, the Eagles quickly reset their focus on a rematch.
Turns out, East Rockingham will get just that tonight when it travels to Woodstock to take on the Falcons in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball semifinals at 7 p.m. It's the fifth meeting between the two teams this season.
“It’s funny because we talked a little bit about it after the match on Saturday and they’re all excited," ERHS coach Jonathan Williams said. "They’re excited for the chance at redemption of the regional match. They understand that it is win-or-go-home now. They feel good about it, feel good about the match."
Don't mistake confidence for cockiness with the Eagles, who have built a mutual respect with Central through a series of contested battles this season.
Each match between the two teams has went to at least four sets. East Rockingham won both regular-season battles and the Bull Run District tournament championship before Central captured their first regional title since 1997 with a come-from-behind five-set victory in last week's championship match.
"They know that it’s a tough opponent," said Williams, who is in his first season coaching the Eagles. "It’s not a team where you walk in and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got this.’ You walk in and know you have to work for it. They’ve been willing to do that all year and I don’t see any reason they can’t do it again.”
There's plenty of familiarity between the two programs now after four previous meetings. Led by All-Region 2B first team selections Emily Funkhouser, Ella Toothman and Viliane Luyando, the Falcons are loaded with depth.
“One thing they do well is they rally around their cause," Williams said. "We beat them three times this year and every single time, they took it harder. Their sole focus was beating us and they rallied around that. They’re a smart group of kids with some seniors and young, rising players that really make that team. They’re good and they’re skilled. When you have to go against a team that plays together and rallies for a cause, they’re pretty good to me.”
The Eagles responded from last week's loss in the regional championship by going on a four-hour road trip and defeating Region 2A champion Poquoson.
Although Central defeated East Rock just last week, CHS coach Ashlie Clar said she expects her team to come out with a stronger start this time around. If the Falcons find themselves in a 2-0 deficit again, a comeback may not be as likely.
"I expect them to play their best game," Clar said. "I think they're going to want revenge from us beating them in that regional final game. But, I think our girls will come out a little more confident and calm than we were at regionals, because now we know that we can beat them. But I definitely expect East Rock to play their best game. They're very good and we're very evenly matched"
The Eagles have plenty of talent of their own with Region 2B Player of the Year Margo Fox, a senior outside hitter, leading a talented roster that also includes all-region selections Madelyn Williams, Sarah Smith and freshman Alliyah McNair.
"Really good hitting at different positions," Clar said is what makes East Rock such a difficult opponent. "Their outside hitter, Margo, is really good. They're middle, Bre [Dofflemyer], is good and then their right side, Alliyah, and their setter are very good. So, like us, they can spread the ball around and it makes them harder to block because you don't know where the ball's going to go."
It'll be the fifth meeting between the two teams and coaches agreed that can be a good thing because of the familiarity that's now there with both squads.
But for the first time, it's a win-or-go-home scenario with a spot in the VHSL Class 2 state championship on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. the Salem Civic Center on the line.
And that, Jonathan Williams said, is exactly what East Rockingham's been waiting for.
“We’re battle-tested," Williams said. "We’ve had tough matches on the road at Central, tough matches at home all year. We had a tough match at Poquoson, which was a lot better than the score led on. We’re all good teams at this point and the battle-tested group I have is ready for the challenge. They’ve got the potential, so we’ll see what happens.”
