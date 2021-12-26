1. Riverheads (14-0, 6-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators finished the season in the way many thought they would, winning their sixth consecutive state title and 50th straight game. Movement: —
2. Central (11-2, 4-1 Bull Run): As one of the hottest teams in the state late in the season, Central made its first-ever appearance in the state semifinals and gave King William a solid push. Movement: +3
3. Stuarts Draft (9-3, 5-1 Shenandoah): Despite coming up short of another trip to the state tournament, it was another strong overall season for one of the area’s most consistent programs. Movement: -1
4. Clarke County (10-2, 7-0 Bull Run): A blowout loss to Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B semifinals was a disappointing end, but Clarke County’s overall season was extremely impressive. Movement: -1
5. Strasburg (8-3, 4-2 Bull Run): The Rams battled back to win a tough first-round playoff game against Buckingham County before falling short to rival Central in the second round. Movement: +1
6. Broadway (7-5, 3-1 Valley): Despite falling to a loaded Liberty Christian Academy squad in the Region 3C semifinals, it was a season to remember for the Gobblers and coach Danny Grogg. Movement: -1
7. Buffalo Gap (8-4, 4-2 Shenandoah): In their first season playing at the Class 1 level, the Bison surprised folks and put together one of the better overall resumes of the entire area. Movement: +2
8. Turner Ashby (6-5, 3-1 Valley): The Knights battled through in-season adversity to win the first Valley District title since 2001, but fell to rival Broadway in the opening round of the playoffs. Movement: +2
9. Rockbridge County (5-6, 1-3 Valley): It was an up-and-down year for Rockbridge County and ended with a first-round playoff loss that could start a bit of a rebuild for Mark Poston’s team. Movement: -1
10. Wilson Memorial (5-6, 3-3 Shenandoah): A strong start to the season ultimately fizzled out, but the Green Hornets have a strong foundation placed to build upon for next year. Movement: +1
11. Harrisonburg (5-5, 2-2 Valley): A season-ending upset loss to Spotswood in the regular-season finale eliminated Harrisonburg’s chances of reaching the Region 5D playoffs. Movement: -4
12. Waynesboro (5-6, 2-4 Shenandoah): The Little Giants had an impressive late-season run against their former Valley District foes to sneak back into the Region 3C postseason this year. Movement: +2
13. East Rockingham (3-6, 3-3 Bull Run): In its first season under coach Scott Turner, East Rockingham showed glimpses of a dynamic offense and a hard-hitting, disciplined defense. Movement: -1
14. Luray (4-6, 2-4 Bull Run): After starting the season hot and appearing to be one of the area’s best teams, the Bulldogs fell apart in the second half of the year and have a lot of issues to fix. Movement: -1
15. Page County (4-6, 1-5 Bull Run): There was a lot of noise around the Panthers being the Bull Run District favorite early, but injuries ultimately cost them a chance at making the playoffs. Movement: —
16. Spotswood (2-8, 1-3 Valley): It was a long, frustrating season for the young Trailblazers, but an upset of Harrisonburg in the regular-season finale may have been the offseason boost needed. Movement: +1
17. Staunton (3-7, 1-5 Shenandoah): The Storm had promising talent on both sides of the ball, but adversity struck early, and often, and it derailed any playoff hopes they had this season. Movement: -1
18. Madison County (3-8, 1-5 Bull Run): Despite a surprise appearance trip to the Region 2B playoffs, significant improvement defensively will be needed for this team to make serious noise. Movement: —
19. Fort Defiance (1-9, 0-6 Shenandoah): An upset win over Rockbridge County was the highlight of the year, but this young team should be much improved next season. Movement: —
20. Mountain View (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run): The season was cancelled after just one game due to a lack of players, but there’s optimism Mountain View will be able to return to the gridiron next year. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.