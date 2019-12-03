|1.
|Fort Defiance (23-4)
|+2
|With only two seniors on their roster, the Indians were the surprise story of the season and after reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 tournament for the first time under coach Sue Leonard, they will have even higher expectations entering next year.
|2.
|Rockbridge County (24-5)
|-1
|The area's top teams for the entire regular season suffered a shocking first-round loss to Western Albemarle in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament, leaving the Wildcats short of a second trip to the state tournament.
|3.
|Eastern Mennonite (22-1)
|-1
|The Flames' season came to a close in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals, but they should still be one of the area's top teams next year.
|4.
|Madison County (26-2)
|+1
|After a back-and-forth regular season battle with East Rockingham, the Mountaineers proved to be the Bull Run District's best team as they captured district and regional championships before falling in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals to Poquoson.
|5.
|East Rockingham (24-6)
|-1
|East Rockingham made history this season, reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history and came close to going even further after blowing a two-set lead in a state quarterfinal loss to Poquoson
|6.
|Riverheads (22-4)
|—
|After finishing as Virginia High School League Class 1 runner-up for the second straight season and with Abbey Eavers and Samantha Persinger the only players graduating this year, Riverheads is a favorite to return to the state tournament for a third straight season next year.
|7.
|Wilson Memorial (18-4)
|—
|Despite coming up one win short of its second state tournament appearance in three years, there's no denying the legacy Wilson Memorial's six-person senior class leaves behind, including a state championship in 2017.
|8.
|Spotswood (11-13)
|+3
|The Trailblazers were playing their best volleyball of the season by the time the year came to a close and gave Fort Defiance a strong fight in a season-ending, four-set loss in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
|9.
|Rappahannock County (15-11)
|+1
|After an up-and-down years in Bull Run District play, the Panthers got hot at the right time, making a strong run through regional play and back into the state tournament for a second straight season.
|10.
|Luray (12-11)
|-1
|At one point in the season, Luray was won of the hottest teams in the area, but the Bulldogs struggled at the end of the season with losses in five of their last seven matches.
|11.
|Clarke County (10-13)
|+4
|After falling to rival Strasburg in the opening round of the Bull Run District tournament, the Eagles made the most of their second chance as they defeated the Rams in the Region 2B tournament before falling to East Rockingham in the semifinals.
|12.
|Broadway (9-16)
|-1
|In its first season under coach Emily Thomas, despite coming up short of a regional berth, Broadway made significant progress and should be excited about what the future holds for this program.
|13.
|Waynesboro (8-13)
|—
|Despite a disappointing season-ending loss to Broadway in the Valley District tournament, the Little Giants got their program back on track this season and bring back several key pieces next year.
|14.
|Strasburg (13-10)
|-6
|After a late-season surge that saw Strasburg climb up the Bull Run District standings and earn a first-round home game in the district tournament, the Rams lose three of their last four to close out the season in disappointing fashion.
|15.
|Staunton (12-11)
|-1
|The Storm never were able to maintain consistency throughout the season and lost four of their last five matches, but lose just three seniors and bring back a solid amount of young talent next year.
|16.
|Buffalo Gap (9-15)
|—
|Buffalo Gap loses just two seniors and brings back three key freshmen from this year's squad, but more importantly, it also will have one of the Shenandoah District's top players back in outside hitter Amaya Lucas.
|17.
|Central (8-13)
|—
|In its first season in the Northwestern District, Central, much like many area teams, struggled to maintain consistency and suffered an early exit when postseason play rolled around.
|18.
|Turner Ashby (5-21)
|—
|After back-to-back wins to open up Valley District play, the Knights were never able to get back on track, but will bring back an array of young talent that got valuable on-court experience this year.
|19.
|Page County (9-13)
|—
|After a promising start to the year that included a perfect 7-0 record, the Panthers struggled in Bull Run District play. The good news is Page only loses two seniors from this year's squad.
|20.
|Harrisonburg (5-17)
|—
|The young Blue Streaks flashed promise at several different points throughout the season, but never played with enough consistency to make any serious noise in the Valley District.
|21.
|Stuarts Draft (4-14)
|—
| It was a rough season for Stuarts Draft, which lost 13 in a row to close out the year, but the Cougars will be loaded with experience next season with 11 seniors on the roster and should take a significant step forward with improvement.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-21)
|—
|The Generals showed progress throughout preseason scrimmages, but failed to get a win when the matches mattered. Look for improvement out of this young Stonewall Jackson team in 2020.
