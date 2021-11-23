1. Fort Defiance (22-4): The Indians fell short in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals, but a win over rival Rockbridge County in the Region 3C semifinals proved to be the highlight of their season. Movement: +1
2. Rockbridge County (22-5): It was a shocking and frustrating end to the season for Rockbridge County, but doesn't take away the fact that the Wildcats dominated the regular season and won a fifth straight district title. Movement: -1
3. Central (24-5): The Falcons got hot at the right time and defeated rival East Rockingham twice in the postseason to advance to the VHSL Class 2 state championship for the first time in over 20 seasons. Movement: +2
4. East Rockingham (22-9): Although a pair of postseason losses to Central surely stung, East Rockingham had its best season in program history and have plenty to look forward to with key pieces returning next season. Movement: —
5. Spotswood (17-7): The Trailblazers fell short in the Region 3C semifinals but continued to show why they're one of the Valley District's top teams. Movement: -2
6. Riverheads (19-9): With a fourth straight VHSL Class 1 runner-up finish, the Gladiators program has become as consistent as they come locally. Movement: —
7. Wilson Memorial (13-8): The Green Hornets started to click late but ran into a difficult first-round regional matchup against rival Fort Defiance. Movement: —
8. Clarke County (15-9): Clarke County started to play its best volleyball late and it paid off with the Eagles reaching the Region 2B semifinals. Movement: —
9. Madison County (15-8): The Mountaineers finished one win why of earning a VHSL Class 2 state berth and played well at the end of the year. Movement: —
10. Turner Ashby (11-12): In its first season under coach Brandi Baylor, Turner Ashby showcased growth but will be in a bit of a rebuild next season. Movement: —
11. Buffalo Gap (11-10): The Bison were a solid Class 1 program this season and finished one win shy of reaching the state tournament this year. Movement: +2
12. Staunton (7-15): The first season under coach Whitney Vaughan was a successful one as the Storm showed tremendous growth throughout the year. Movement: —
13. Luray (12-9): It was a disastrous end to the season for the reigning VHSL Class 2 runner-ups, as a long losing streak marked the end of the year. Movement: -2
14. Rappahannock County (7-13): Consistency proved to be a major issue for Rappahannock County as it bowed out in the first round of the playoffs. Movement: —
15. Page County (6-13): The Panthers started to hit their stride late in the year but it was a bit too late as they fell short to East Rock in regionals. Movement: —
16. Harrisonburg (6-14): It was a rough season for the Blue Streaks as a team, but there was plenty of impressive individual efforts for HHS. Movement: +1
17. Stuarts Draft (6-15): The Cougars never got it going in Shenandoah District play despite some impressive non-district victories. Movement: -1
18. Broadway (8-14): After one of the hottest starts in the area, the Gobblers fizzled out late and failed to qualify for regional play. Movement: —
19. Eastern Mennonite (3-10): With a new coach and an array of fresh faces, it was a struggle for most of the season for Eastern Mennonite. Movement: —
20. Mountain View (3-16): The Generals showed improvement from the start of the season, but will look to take a major step forward next season. Movement: —
21. Strasburg (1-18): It was a season to forget for Strasburg, whose lone win came in a victory over Bull Run District opponent Mountain View. Movement: —
