|1.
| Spotswood (10-0, 5-0 Valley)
|Beat Harrisonburg 54-7
|—
|Ethan Barnhart's 367 yards on the ground led a three-headed rushing attack for Spotswood as the Trailblazers capped their first unbeaten regular season in 28 years with their second straight Valley District title.
|vs. Fluvanna County
|2.
|Riverheads (10-0, 5-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Stuarts Draft 49-14
|—
|Zac Smiley ran for 232 yards and five touchdowns as Riverheads proved it remains the class of the Shenandoah District with a dominating 49-14 rout of previously unbeaten Stuarts Draft on the road.
|vs. Rappahannock County
|3.
|Rockbridge County (8-2, 4-1 Valley)
|Beat Turner Ashby 31-28
|+1
|It took a last-second field goal from Daniel Cunningham, but Rockbridge County won its fourth straight to end the season and look like a different team than the one that suffered a 55-10 loss to Spotswood earlier this year.
|vs. Brookville
|4.
|Stuarts Draft (9-1, 4-1 Shenandoah)
|Lost 49-14 to Riverheads
|-1
|Despite a disappointing showing in a battle of unbeatens against Riverheads, the Cougars will serve as the top seed in Region 2B and are the favorite to reach the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals.
|vs. Buffalo Gap
|5.
|Clarke County (9-2, 6-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Rappahannock County 84-0
|—
|The Eagles looked like the team many expected them to be coming into the year during an 84-0 throttling of Rappahannock County, but they'll face a stiff test this week against an improved East Rockingham squad.
|vs. East Rockingham
|6.
|Luray (8-2, 6-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Strasburg 35-28
|—
|One week after an embarrassing 53-23 loss to East Rockingham, the Bulldogs clinched the Bull Run District with a thrilling 35-28 victory over Strasburg — a team they'll face again this week in the playoffs.
|vs. Strasburg
|7.
|Harrisonburg (5-5, 3-2 Valley)
|Lost 54-7 to Spotswood
|—
|The young Blue Streaks struggled to stop Spotswood's run game and couldn't get anything going offensively during a 54-7 loss, but will still host William Fleming in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs.
|vs. William Fleming
|8.
|Turner Ashby (6-4, 2-3 Valley)
|Lost 31-28 to Rockbridge County
|—
|Despite ending the year with a loss, Turner Ashby has reason for optimism heading into the postseason as Grant Swinehart has gotten back on track in the run game and the Knights defensive line continues to impress.
|at Liberty Christian Academy
|9.
|Page County (7-3, 4-3 Bull Run)
|Beat Stonewall Jackson 55-6
|—
|The Panthers are headed back to the postseason for the first time since 1993, but will face a tough test in their first game against a stout Buckingham County squad that's good on both sides of the football.
|at Buckingham County
|10.
|Strasburg (7-3, 4-3 Bull Run)
|Lost 35-28 to Luray
|—
|Despite finishing the season with a loss to Bull Run District champion Luray, the Rams will have a chance at redemption this week when they hit the road for a first-round rematch against the Bulldogs at LHS.
|at Luray
|11.
|East Rockingham (6-4, 5-2 Bull Run)
|Beat Madison County 49-12
|—
|East Rockingham is a much different team than it was six weeks ago and after winning four of its last five, the Eagles could be a sleeper pick to upset two-loss Clarke County this week in the opening round of the postseason.
|at Clarke County
|12.
|Buffalo Gap (6-4, 3-2 Shenandoah)
|Beat Fort Defiance 40-12
|+1
|The Bison used a strong rushing attack, led by Tucker Kiracofe, Seth Fitzgerald and Bryce Hildebrand, and solid defense to cruise past Fort Defiance and clinch the final spot in the Region 2B playoffs.
| at Stuarts Draft
|13.
|Fort Defiance (5-5, 2-3 Shenandoah)
|Lost 40-12 to Buffalo Gap
|-1
|Injuries ultimately came back to bite the Indians this year as they suffered a 40-12 loss to Buffalo Gap that left them on the outside looking in at the Region 3C postseason for a second straight year.
|Season Over
|14.
|Central (4-6, 1-4 Northwestern)
|Lost 31-17 to William Monroe
|—
|It's been an up-and-down year for the rebuilding Falcons, but they are still postseason bound and will face a significant challenge in the opening round of the Region 3B playoffs against a strong James Monroe team.
|at James Monroe
|15.
|Wilson Memorial (2-8, 1-4 Shenandoah)
| Beat Staunton 54-35
|+1
|Cobey Rothgeb did what he's been doing all year in both the run game and the passing attack as Wilson Memorial snapped an eight-game losing streak with a convincing 54-35 win over Staunton.
|Season Over
|16.
|Staunton (2-8, 0-5 Shenandoah)
|Lost 54-35 to Wilson Memorial
|-1
|Tough end to the year for Staunton first-year coach Jake Phillips as the young Storm lost seven straight after a 28-27 upset of Turner Ashby and will miss the playoffs for the first time since the early 2000s.
|Season Over
|17.
|Broadway (1-9, 1-4 Valley)
|Beat Waynesboro 35-24
|—
|Landen Stuhlmiller had his best game of the year and David Thew closed his career in a big way as Broadway capped Danny Grogg's first season as head coach with a much-needed 35-24 win over winless Waynesboro.
|Season Over
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (2-8, 2-5 Bull Run)
|Lost 55-6 to Page County
|—
|Although the Generals only finished with two wins, they snapped a 33-game losing streak this year and showed the type of improvement SJHS coach Peter Lampman has been looking for in recent years.
|Season Over
|19.
|Madison County (1-9, 1-6 Bull Run)
|Lost 49-12 to East Rockingham
|—
|The Mountaineers improved tremendously throughout the season on the offensive side of the ball, specifically in the passing game, but the defense struggled too much for them to overcome most nights.
|Season Over
|20.
|Waynesboro (0-10, 0-5 Valley)
|Lost 35-24 to Broadway
|—
|Although it was a rough season for Waynesboro with injuries, low numbers and other issues, the Little Giants showed promise in a season-ending loss to Broadway and at least have some hope for improvement next year.
|Season Over
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-9, 0-7 Bull Run)
|Lost 84-0 to Clarke County
|—
|Despite losing eight straight and being outscored 402-6 in Bull Run District play, the Panthers are still headed to the postseason and will face three-time defending state champion Riverheads in the first round.
|at Riverheads
