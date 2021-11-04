There's no crunching of the numbers or playing the what-if game this week.
Whether it's Broadway, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby competing for a Valley District title or Waynesboro aiming for its first playoff berth since 2016, the coaches at each respective program insisted their focus is on the field.
"A playoff berth would be a giant step forward for the program," Little Giants second-year coach Brandon Jarvis said. "But our goal everyday is to be better than we were yesterday. I am looking forward to seeing that growth continue."
Waynesboro is riding high after a 27-14 upset of Turner Ashby last week that gave both teams a different feel in the locker room following the contest.
While the victory propelled the Little Giants into the eighth, and final, spot in the Region 3C playoff ratings, it marked the second straight loss for TA.
"The focus this week has been to get back to a higher level of focus and discipline," Knights fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. "The biggest challenge for us is going to stop the big penalties. They have killed us."
The Knights will travel to Rockbridge County — another team that has lost two in a row — for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Lexington. Although both teams appear locked into a playoff spot, there's still much at stake in the contest.
With Liberty Christian Academy, Heritage-Lynchburg and Brookville locked into top three spots in Region 3C, both teams would like to avoid the No. 6 seed.
Currently, the Wildcats are ranked fifth in Region 3C and TA is sitting at sixth.
"Our games with TA have traditionally been very close, one-possession games and I don't expect this game to be any different," Wildcats coach Mark Poston said. "Coach Fraser and his staff do an excellent job of getting their kids ready, so it should be another nail-biter down to the end on Friday."
The Little Giants still have work to do if they want to get in with Broadway, which has won three straight, coming to town tonight for a non-district clash.
With a win, Waynesboro is likely in the postseason, but a loss will end its year.
"All eleven players will need to focus and do their job," Jarvis said. "Trust the guy beside them to do his. Good or bad, we have to play the next play."
The Valley District title remains up for grabs and if Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg both win tonight, the two teams will finish in a three-way tie for the title with the Gobblers.
If TA loses, however, that would give Broadway the district title outright.
"A district title [would be] a huge step in the right direction with where we wanted to take this program," BHS third-year coach Danny Grogg said. "There are bigger goals out there of course, but this team hasn’t won a district title nor been to the playoffs since 2014. For this team to believe in the culture that we wanted to create and put themselves in a position to go accomplish a goal such as a district title, means everything. This team was 1-9 two years ago and now were here. I told my kids after that 1-9 season to remember rock bottom. Because when you get to the top, you sure do appreciate the blood, sweat, and work that it took to get to where you are now."
The Blue Streaks have put themselves in contention to earn co-champion honors in the Valley District after back-to-back impressive victories. Now, they'll face one-win Spotswood tonight at home with a postseason spot on the line.
HHS first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said he's seen a renewed confidence in the players through practice this week and hopes it results in a playoff berth.
"Any time you can win a few in a row, it does build confidence and with a chance for three straight with a home game and a cross-town rival, it is big," Gillenwater said. "It's been a good week of practice and we're starting to play as a team. Hopefully these factors will be able to keep us rolling a bit longer."
The Blue Streaks enter tonight's contest as the No. 9 seed in Region 5D.
"It's very important for our seniors to have a chance to get into the playoffs and possibly a share of the district title," Gillenwater said. "You always want to send your seniors out in style, but this is also big for our younger players. To earn a playoff birth will give us something to build on for the future."
There are lot of difference scenarios in play tonight and a lot could — and should — change by the time the games are complete.
Some teams will see the season come to an end while others are hopeful it is just getting started.
Regardless, coaches of area programs insist they're focused on what's in front of them.
"If we go out and execute, our guys know how good we can be," Grogg said. "Our focus is always going 1-0 and nothing more that that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.