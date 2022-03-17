BRIDGEWATER — The Blue Ridge Christian girls basketball team sat together the night before the group took on Grace Christian in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state championship game.
The Bears weren’t intense, screaming or yelling.
Instead, the team sat together, talking about their favorite basketball memories in life and knowing that they had what it takes to bring the first-ever state championship title to Bridgewater.
“We hung out, ate pizza, laughed, and just enjoyed memories, knowing that the next day was the last game,” sophomore guard Callie Paradzinski said. “We were just like, ‘This was gonna happen. Until then, we're gonna have fun and enjoy each other's company.'”
On Feb. 26, Blue Ridge Christian brought home the school's first-ever state title in any sport with a 50-37 overtime victory over Grace Christian.
Bears head coach Harold Henderlite said he thinks this was the first time the girls basketball team even had a winning record, so to bring home the title meant a lot to his squad.
The Bears faced Grace Christian on the road three times — two at a neutral site — and dropped both of those contests. The team fell to the Warriors in the region championship in double overtime and by the time the title game came, the Bears were ready for their opportunity.
“We knew we could win,” Paradzinski said. “We knew this team, we really wanted to beat this team.”
All season, the team battled through adversity, especially with injuries. Henderlite said one of his starters broke her foot in the first state tournament game against Westover Christian Academy and then his MVP — senior forward Makenna Secrist — played the final game with a partially-torn ACL.
“It just shows their heart, our team, their willingness to do what it takes,” Henderlite said. “It just showed their determination, their will. They wanted to have a great season. I think they did a lot for the seniors as well.”
The game itself was just as close as the previous ones between the two were. Blue Ridge Christian lost 43-34 and 52-48, respectively, in the regular season. It was going well for the Bears in the title game but then the group fell into a slump toward the end and the Warriors started to mount a comeback.
In the last 10 seconds, Grace Christian took the lead by two. With possession, the Bears drew up a play to get the ball to Secrist — who averaged 24 points per game this season — and she took a shot and missed. With 1.7 seconds left, though, Secrist caught her rebound and scored on a putback to send it to overtime.
With the state title on the line, Paradzinski said the team wouldn’t let what happened in the last overtime sessions happen again. The Bears went on a 15-2 run in the extra period to win 50-37 and take home the state title.
“We screamed,” Paradzinski said. “We like ran through each other, just hugged and cried. It was awesome.”
Henderlite described hearing the buzzer ring as overwhelming. He told the team to believe in themselves.
From the hotel to moments throughout the game to the last minute and into overtime, they did.
“I think it's the best hugs I've ever gotten in my life,” Henderlite said. “They really worked hard to do everything that we asked them and more. We told them that if they just believe in themselves a fraction of what we believe in them, that they would succeed and win at all.”
Perhaps the biggest smile from the victory came from Secrist herself. The senior, who has been in the Blue Ridge Christian basketball program her whole life, played the game with a torn ACL and said she wanted to bring a state title to the Bears before graduation.
“I’ve been at Blue Ridge for 14 years,” Secrist said. “So to be the first to bring home that state title is a super big deal, super blessing. It's just a huge blessing for us all. It was honestly one of the most joyous moments of my life with that team and my friends. So when that buzzer went off, all of us were just like, 'Oh, my gosh. We did it.'”
As much as it means for the players, bringing home the title made the entire community proud. Blue Ridge Christian has an emblem on its website commemorating the victory and showing off the Bears.
Secrist added winning the title is relief off her back and that this is only the beginning in the rise of athletics in the school she’s been at since kindergarten.
“I think our school does so many things well,” Secrist said. “It's really exciting to see that the athletic department is also excelling, not just the academics and the discipleship of their students. It’s also just showing that we're able to compete in athletics and our departments are growing, and there's strength in them.”
As a senior, Secrist has played basketball her whole life and said saying goodbye to the sport is one of the hardest things she’s ever done. But, even with a ring on her finger, it’s the team that makes it that much harder to graduate.
“I think being a senior looking back, it's harder for me to say goodbye to that team and the coaches than the actual sport,” Secrist said. “The night before the state championship, we were all sitting and talking about all of our favorite memories from basketball over the years. … Once we won the state championship and that weekend you're like, 'That was my favorite basketball memory.'”
