SALEM — A historical season came to an end late Friday afternoon as Luray fell 5-1 to Glenvar in a Virginia High School League Class 2 girls soccer state semifinal at Salem High School.
The Region C runner-up seemed more fundamentally sound as Glenvar jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first 1:08 of the match and then added a second goal just over four minutes later — and a third goal four minutes after that. By the 30:20 mark in the first half, Glenvar held a 3-0 lead. A potential fourth goal (at 11:51) was waived off due to an offsides penalty.
Although Glenvar dominated the first half and kept pressure on the Luray defense, the Bulldogs won more balls in the second half and slowed down the onslaught. Glenvar’s Jules Stanley added two more goals in the second half to give the Highlanders a 5-0 advantage with just 13:31 left to play.
Luray avoided a shutout as sophomore Savannah Owens scored the Bulldogs’ only goal off a pass from senior Emilee Weakley with 12 minutes left to play. Luray was only shutout one time this season — 8-0, when they traveled to Clarke on April 20.
Glenvar made 27 shots on goal during the state semifinal, compared to seven for Luray. The Bulldogs’ junior keeper Trinity Hasse was back between the posts after missing two matches — including the Region 2B upset over Clarke — after suffering a concussion. Hasse got a workout in her return as Glenvar kept consistent pressure on the Luray defense. The junior keeper recorded 14 saves.
“This season has been quite an accomplishment for these girls, and I am super proud of them,” LHS head coach Amy Weakley said after the season-ending loss. “They put us on the map and accomplished so many goals.”
The Bulldogs captured the school’s first-ever soccer regional title, boys or girls, when they upset Clarke County for the regional crown on June 3. After nearly 15 years of fielding a program, a Luray soccer team had never made it beyond the region semifinals. This season, the Bulldogs went 18-4 and made their first appearance in the Class 2 state tournament, defeating Bruton, 8-0, in the opening quarterfinal at home on Tuesday.
Much of that success can be credited to Luray’s senior attacker, Emilee Weakley, who played her last high school game on Friday.
“It’s tough to say it’s the last time I’m wearing maroon and white…the last time I’m a Bulldog,” Weakley said.
Not only did Weakley finish her high school career among the state’s all-time leading scorers in girls basketball, the two-sport athlete finished her soccer career with about 65 goals this season, which ranks fifth for a single year and 138 goals for her career, which ranks 11th.
“It’s emotional…Luray High School has been so good to me…and I loved every minute of it…my teammates, my coaches, these people are like family,” Weakley said. “I would say to younger players…the time goes by in the blink of a moment, so cherish every moment because it really does go by fast.”
