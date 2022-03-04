Senior guard Trey Gillenwater scored 23 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as third-seeded Eastern Mennonite defeated seventh-seeded Christ Chapel Academy 49-38 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball semifinals on Friday at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
With the win, EMS is back in the state championship for the third time in four years.
Gillenwater came up clutch again for the Flames after scoring 10 of his 21 points in the final frame during a win over Church Hill Academy in the semifinals Wednesday.
“The guys didn’t get frustrated," EMS coach Eli Crawford said. "They stayed the course, kept playing. They battled out there. It was one of those games where it felt like whoever had the ball last would win, but we made a few more plays than they did and Trey came up huge.”
Drew Hatter added 11 points for Eastern Mennonite (15-10) while Adam Hatter had eight. Davarion Johnson finished with four points and Schuyler Harmison had three.
The Flames will take on top-seeded Fairfax Christian Schools in the title game today at 12 p.m. back at Virginia State University. The Cardinals defeated Roanoke Catholic School 92-60 in the other VISAA Division III semifinal on Friday in Petersburg.
This marks the fourth consecutive trip to the VISAA Division III state tournament for Eastern Mennonite, which fell in the championship game in 2019 and 2020.
Under previous coach Chad Seibert, the Flames built themselves into a perennial contender at the D-III level but fell short the first two years and didn’t advance past the state semifinals a year ago during a unique COVID-shortened season.
“Man, I can tell you that, for me, there’s no better feeling right now than to continue what Chad Seibert started," Crawford said. "We just want to continue what he started. I was his right-hand man for three years and I learned everything I could from him. I just wanted to continue this for him.”
In their first season under coach Crawford, EMS has fought through adversity throughout the regular season with injuries and illness to make a surprising push late in the year.
Now, the Flames find themselves one win away from their first-ever state title.
"They guys are ready to go," Crawford said. "We finished it out today. We're just happy to play one more game. We don't care who is on the court or what's going on. We just care about the 13 guys we have on this team and the coaching staff."
Christ Chapel 12 7 12 7 — 38
Eastern Mennonite 14 12 8 15 — 49
CHRIST CHAPEL (38) — Greenlee 0 0-0 0, Gaskins 1 0-0 3, Neaves 1 1-2 3, Moore 0 0-0 0, Conda 2 0-0 5, Ohajunwa 2 1-1 5, Ramos 2 0-0 4, Francois 0 0-0 0, Goodman-Patterson 0 0-0 0, Reed 4 2-2 10, Neaves 0 0-0 0, White 3 1-2 8. Totals 15 5-7 38.
EASTERN MENNONITE (49) — Slonaker 0 0-0 0, A. Hatter 2 2-2 8, D. Hatter 4 1-2 11, Gillenwater 6 8-8 23, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Harmison 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 11-12 49.
3-Point Goals — Christ Chapel 3 (Gaskins, Conda, White), Eastern Mennonite 8 (Gillenwater 3, A. Hatter 2, D. Hatter 2, Harmison).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.