Eastern Mennonite suffered its second straight loss, dropping a 47-45 heartbreaker at the hands of Virginia Episcopal in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
The Flames (8-5, 4-3 VIC) were led by Trey Gillenwater with 15 points while Davarion Johnson added 13 and guard Adam Hatter finished with 10.
The loss for EMS came off the heels of a 60-49 loss to North Cross on Thursday. The Flames were outscored 21-6 in the fourth quarter of that setback.
In that game, Drew Hatter had 23 points while Gillenwater added 17.
Virginia Episcopal 8 8 18 13 — 47
Eastern Mennonite 5 17 8 15 — 45
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (47) — Sekeroglu 8 1-1 17, Roberts 3 0-0 10, Young 1 0-0 2, Bosnight 0 0-0 0, Kline 0 0-0 0, Koudelka 0 0-0 0, Andrews 6 1-2 14, Brady 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 2-6 47.
EASTERN MENNONITE (45) — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, A. Hatter 3 2-2 10, D. Hatter 1 0-0 2, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 6 2-2 15, Johnson 5 0-0 13, Harmison 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-4 45.
3-Point Goals — Virginia Episcopal (Andrews), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Johnson 3, A. Hatter 2, Slonaker, Gillenwater).
