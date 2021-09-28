Joelle Blosser finished with four kills, three digs and a block, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 sweep to New Covenant in Blue Ridge Conference volleyball action in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Malia Bauman added four kills and four digs for the Flames while Lili Lehman added four kills, Bri Showalter had three digs and Sidney Rhodes added five assists.
Also chipping in for EMS (1-7, 1-5 BRC) was Annika Harmison with four digs and an ace and Rachelle Martin, who dished out five assists.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0: Baylee Blalock dished out 17 assists and added seven kills and a pair of aces as Fort Defiance earned a 25-8, 25-13, 25-20 Shenandoah District sweep of Waynesboro at Don Landes Gymnasium.
Lani Goggin added 11 kills, seven digs and five aces for the Indians (12-2, 5-0 Shenandoah) while Ella Shreckhise had seven aces, five kills and four digs and Lindsay Atkins finished with a team-high 13 digs to lead the way defensively.
East Rock Cheer Captures 1st PlaceEast Rockingham’s competitive cheer team earned first place in a big-time competition at Spotswood that featured eight different schools.
The Eagles defeated John Handley, Luray, Page County, Rockbridge County, Staunton, Wilson Memorial and the host Trailblazers in the competition.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, George Washington 2: Visiting James Madison fell two goals behind in the first half Tuesday afternoon at George Washington before the Dukes rallied to claim a 3-2 victory, JMU’s fourth straight.
Senior midfielder Connor Hester scored the game winner with 11 second left in regulation to lift JMU to 8-2 on the season. The vaunted James Madison defense got off to a rough start, allowing the Colonials (3-6-1) a pair of goals in the contest’s first 12 minutes. George Washington held a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.
Luca Erhardt scored after an assist from Clay Obara in the 47th minute to get JMU back in the game. Erhardt tied the game 22 minutes later with his second scoring strike of the day.
Obara finished with two assists and Axel Ahlander was also credited with an assist. JMU goalkeeper Martin Leu stopped the only other shot he faced after George Washington’s early scores.
The Dukes return to action Oct. 6 at Mount St. Mary’s.
VMI 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Jakub Mihulka scored in the 44th minute to break a tie and lift visiting VMI to a victory at EMU.
Nathan Lam and AJ Dale also scored goals for the Keydets (1-9). Cole Ours struck in the 37th minute for the only goal for the Royals (0-9). Ahmed Zaatar finished with seven saves in goal for EMU while Broden Schull had a pair of saves for VMI.
