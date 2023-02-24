Death, taxes, and Eastern Mennonite playing its best basketball late.
The Flames haven't had the season they've grown accustomed to in recent memory, swinging through ups and downs this season, battling various injuries and illnesses, and struggling to maintain depth.
But the defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III champions proved earlier this week not to overlook them.
"I feel as if this year we have been playing well, but not as good as we could be, and with the new faces coming in they have been a huge key to our success this season," senior wing Drew Hatter said. "I definitely feel as if we have untapped potential. We just have to continue to play team basketball and do the little things that lead to winning games."
Hatter and Davarion Johnson, a 6-foot senior guard and one of the area's most prolific scorers, are the captains for EMS this season.
And after going 15-10 in the regular season, the fifth-seeded Flames opened postseason play on Tuesday with an upset of Roanoke Catholic.
Leading the way were Johnson and Hatter, combining for 49 points.
"It's been a roller-coaster season," Johnson said. "We are a fairly new young team with a couple of additions. We're getting better every day and slowly clicking together as a team. We have a lot of potential."
Eastern Mennonite was set to face top-seeded Blue Ridge in the second round of the Blue Ridge Conference tournament on Thursday, but folks around the area wonder if another state title run is in store.
Second-year EMS head coach Eli Crawford, who led the program to its first state title a year ago, has faced a different challenge this year.
' "I've like how far we have come as a whole unit," Crawford said. "We already spoke at the beginning of the season on how our offense will take time to get going because it's a whole different group from last year."
Sophomore guard Rell Hamilton, junior forward Shawn Valentine, and sophomore guard Isaiah Campbell are among the new faces that have stepped up a big way for Eastern Mennonite this season.
As the team has grown, Crawford and his staff have preached the importance of putting a complete game together at this time of the year.
As conference tournaments wrap up and the state run approaches, the Flames seem to be hitting their stride — much like they always do.
"We've been sharing the ball and us coaches love to see it," Crawford said. "We do a lot of preaching of good shot, great shot, excellent shot. And we have been getting a lot of those, which we love to see."
