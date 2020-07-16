Editor's note: Here is the lastest installment on Friday Flashback, this week looking at former Harrisonburg High football coach Brownie Cummins.
The fortunes of the football program at Harrisonburg changed nearly overnight 50 years ago this summer - and it was one man that was mostly responsible.
Brownie Cummins came to town in 1970 from a school in Woodbridge and immediately turned the HHS program around after five straight losing seasons. Against rival Turner Ashby, for instance, the Blue Streaks had been outscored 101-6 with four losses in a row from 1966-69.
"Brownie was a great motivator," says Maurice McCall, a three-year varsity starter and 1972 graduate of HHS. "When he came into the program and took over, it was like a new day. We used to get beat by everybody" before Cummins came to Harrisonburg.
Cummins built a coaching staff that included Jim Pitman, who worked with the offensive lineman, while Dale Sheets - who had been at E.C. Glass in Lynchburg - built up the linebackers corps. Yager Marks and Sam Mitchell remained on staff from the previous regime.
"The very first thing I remember Brownie telling us was he coached football the way he had always wanted to be coached, he lived up to it as well," according to Jeff Wetsel, a junior on that 1970 team and a starter at tight end as a senior in 1971. "No yelling or cursing, he just coached us on how to play the game. Both coaches Pitman and Sheets would get in the mix with us showing the correct way to block and tackle, both loved to see us hit our opponents hard. I remember coach Pitman with more than one bloody nose."
That first season under Cummins resulted in a record of 8-2 with Walter Green at quarterback. In 1971, HHS was unbeaten in regular-season play and then lost in the playoffs to Fauquier to end up 10-1 overall.
That second season under Cummins in 1971 featured standout running back Jimmy Thomas. He scored seven touchdowns in one game against Broadway and a crowd estimated at 7,000 fans were on hand for a game against Lexington.
Kenny Turner was the quarterback the first several games then Preston Green took over late in the season, according to Wetsel.
"He came out with a new scheme," McCall said this week of Cummins. "He was very knowledgeable. He could see things other coaches couldn't see."
Wetsel shared tight end duties in 1971 with Guy Spruhan, who later coached basketball at TA. "Had we been a passing team, I would have played much less. I could block very well but just not a runner," according to Wetsel, who has lived for several years near Richmond.
Other players on those HHS teams in the early 1970s included Reggie Smith, who played at Bridgewater College; Charles Chenault, a former Harrisonburg City Council member; Preston Green, who would go on to play at William & Mary; Fred Bosserman, an architect in Harrisonburg; Chip Garber; Darryl "Moose" Miller, who is retired and lives in Harrisonburg; Jeff Stickley, the baseball coach at Washington & Lee University for 29 seasons before retiring in 2015; Les Welch, owner of East Coast Bicycle Academy in Harrisonburg; and Greg Garber, a former tailback.
"Kenny was our senior quarterback and Jimmy was a really good running back," said Miller, a senior on the 1971 team. "We would practice for a few hours twice a day and we would get two ice cubes in a little Dixie cup" during a break.
The family of Welch moved from Woodbridge to Harrisonburg in August 1970, for his father to take a job at what is now James Madison University. Soon after Welch and his brother, Wes, met Cummins and joined the team. Wes graduated in 1971 and his brother the next year. They had attended Woodbridge High - the rival of Gar-Field and its former coach, Cummins.
After beating TA in 1975, Cummins told the News-Record: "It took a super effort to beat TA, and we had one. It feels great, just great," he said after the 15-12 victory in the regular-season finale. The regular-season finale with the nearby Knights of Dayton became a fixture in the 1970s, with the stands packed no matter the locale.
The Blue Streaks - dominated by TA in the 1960s - turned the table the next decade. HHS won three straight games over the Knights from 1978-80 by a combined score of 126-13.
"He was quite a motivator," said Jack Hale, an offensive line coach under Cummins in the late 1970s. "He was very organized." Cummins had been a coach in Grundy - the hometown of Hale - before taking over at Gar-Field.
Cummins retired from coaching in 1980 with a mark of 90-17-3 in regular-season contests at HHS. The 1971 team won a district title for the first time since 1944 - outscoring foes by a count of 343-45.
The 1978 squad had eight shutouts in 10 regular-season games. That team was 12-1 with the only loss coming in the state semifinals; it was the most wins in school history in 57 years up to that point, according to the HHS website. Three of his teams went 10-0 in regular-season play and seven averaged 29 points or more.
After stepping down as coach, Cummins was an athletic director and assistant principal at HHS until 1989. A native of southwest Virginia, he was later an administrator in Rockingham County Public Schools, including Wilbur Pence Middle School and Spotswood High.
He was inducted into the HHS athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 and died about three years later at the age of 77. His obituary noted he was one of the top football coaches in Virginia history - and his players at HHS would certainly agree. "Coach Cummins really turned things around," Les Welch, a special teams player, said.
