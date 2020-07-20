There's a lot to like about Eastern Mennonite High School, according to Gabrielle Atwell.
The 5-foot-10 junior middle hitter, who spent the past two seasons as a standout player at Spotswood, will join a loaded Flames volleyball squad this season and bolster a roster already filled to the brim with talent.
The decision to transfer to EMHS had been in the back of Atwell's mind since she was in eighth grade, she said, but the possibility increased when she suffered a shoulder injury that forced her to give up swimming for the Trailblazers.
Coincidentally, while Atwell will focus completely on her volleyball career with the Flames, that wasn't the only thing that brings her to EMHS. In fact, she mentioned the possibilities in the classroom as well as the atmosphere built by the two-time state runner-up boys basketball team as things that intrigued her.
"Doing both [swimming and volleyball] was too much on my shoulder," Atwell said. "So I gave up swimming, which had more of an impact on my shoulder than volleyball did. And the academics at EMHS are outstanding and they will set me up and prepare me more for what I want to do in the future in terms of college. Spotswood is a great school, but the community at EMHS just drew me in by going to a few basketball games. I just realized what a great school and community it was. Volleyball was just the icing on the cake.”
The Eastern Mennonite volleyball team has built quite the gameday atmosphere as well in recent seasons after back-to-back trips to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournament and consecutive Blue Ridge Conference titles under coach Jonathan Williams.
With reigning BRC Player of the Year Adrienne Cline back for her senior campaign along with several talented veterans, including Sydney Litwiller and Karla Hostetter, the Flames are poised for another deep postseason run.
“We have a talented team," Williams said. "There's no doubt about it. EMHS also has a track record of being a successful program that existed long before I became the coach. With that being said, I have very high expectations for this group. Knowing what we were working with as a team prior to the knowledge of Gabby's transfer, those expectations were no different then."
While expectations around the program haven't changed, the addition of Atwell has understandably brought excitement to the Flames program. Despite being limited in what they can do due to COVID-19, the squad has practiced outside with proper sanitization this summer, allowing Atwell to get acclimated with her new teammates.
"Gabby joining the team definitely adds another level of skill and another fun personality that I think will blend well with the returning players," Cline said. "Her versatility as a hitter will be a helpful factor in case of injuries, changing offensive patterns and giving us another strong hitter out of the back row. I’m very excited to play with her even if it is for only one season.”
Last season was a breakout year for Atwell, who became one of Spotswood's top players during a run to the Region 3C tournament. As a versatile middle hitter that thrived in a do-it-all role, Atwell's game is one of the most unique in the area.
“Gabby has played a variety of roles for her previous school and to be able to possess that versatility is paramount to being a successful player in this sport," Williams said. "Given the early nature of the season, where she will land in our returning roster is not entirely clear to me. What I can say is that her net play, height, consistency and love for the game will help her play a vital role in the team's success for this upcoming season. As a coach, to acquire a transfer of her caliber, is very exciting and I look forward to her contributions to the team on and off the court.”
Atwell credited the coaches at Spotswood for her growth over the past two seasons and also mentioned playing with former SHS standouts Sarah Gardner, Macie Clements and Morgan Sterling was beneficial to her maturity between her freshman and sophomore campaigns.
“There’s been a huge amount of growth," Atwell said "During my eighth grade year, I was just coming in scared. [The coaches] really picked me up and helped get me introduced to the program. ... It was just a great opportunity. I think it really helped me grow as a player because they were all older. I grew tremendously that year and then my travel season before my sophomore year really helped me get ready. I was ready and I knew the program and how things go. It was really good for me.”
Travel volleyball is what has also helped Atwell feel at home with the Flames. She said she's played under Williams previously and played with multiple players from the EMHS roster. She said she expects a smooth transition.
"I think that Gabby's familiarity with most of the players on the team will help to gel things early on," Williams said. "A critical piece to a successful volleyball team is how the players relate to each other on and off the court and this familiarity will give us a bit of a headstart there. Along with the change of teams, she is changing her academic surroundings entirely, so I am hoping that the familiarity with the other girls on the team also help alleviate the nerves and stress of changing schools in general.
"She has had lots of good travel team coaching and has had limited exposure to my coaching styles. However, I don't think that she will have any lags in picking things up quickly. She is a receptive player and is always seeking ways to improve. I think our program can do that.”
Playing with her travel teammates is something that Atwell said will make her last two years playing prep volleyball the most fun of her career.
“I’m just so excited," Atwell said. "I love playing with Sydney and Adrienne and all of them. It’s going to be like old times playing with them again. It’s just going to be so much fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.