FORT DEFIANCE — It was fourth grade when Maecy Ann Frizzelle first became involved with the Fort Defiance volleyball program as a managers for the junior varsity team.
"I’ve seen the girls grow up in the program, so it's a surreal experience," Frizzelle said.
At the time, Amber Pitsenbarger was the JV coach for the Indians and watched as Frizzelle, who she said was already taller than her at the time, started flashing potential.
Together, Pitsenbarger grew as a coach, Frizzelle grew as a player, and the Fort Defiance program continued to build a family-like atmosphere that it cherishes this season.
“They’re like all my baby cubs," said Pitsenbarger, now in her first season as the Indians varsity head coach. "I’m a proud mama bear now. I was here with the [junior varsity] when all of them tried out when they were small, awkward kids. Now look at them.”
As the Indians get set to play in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for a second consecutive season, they're relying on a bond that was built years ago.
It started in ballerina dresses and their mom's minivans and has evolved into slapping down thunderous kills inside the Don Landes Gymnasium together this season.
“It’s basically like I’m doing with my family," FDHS junior Trinity Hedrick said. "It’s good because I feel like I’ll have these people my whole life. I’m going to look back on memories and it’ll be something we share with our families together. It’s going to be great.”
Hedrick, Frizzelle and Carleyanne Ryder are a specific trio that's been friends since they were 4 or 5, but the entire Fort roster has been around each other since a young age.
From travel tournaments in the summer to growing up through the JV ranks with Pitsenbarger leading the way, the Indians have developed a trust with each other.
“We definitely, as a team, have done a lot together," Fort Defiance senior setter Baylee Blalock said. "It’s great to have these memories. It feels different this year.”
When Pitsenbarger thinks back to those early days with Frizzelle serving as the manager for the team, she beams with pride as Frizzelle, now a freshman, now shines on the court.
As an All-Region 3C performer for the Indians, Frizzelle has lived up to the hype and for Pitsenbarger, watching her succeed has made her feel like she's watching family.
“She’s been our manager forever, so she’s been practicing with the JVs since she was in fourth or fifth grade," Pitsenbarger said. "So seeing her do all these things as a ninth grader, it’s been special and definitely a mama-bear moment.”
For many teams still playing at this time of the year, chemistry goes a long way in success.
But for Fort, its team-building exercises started long before it stepped on the court.
“The bond we have is so special," Frizzelle said. "We do everything together. It’s so special and crazy to see how we work toward it together and finally accomplishing everything, it’s just great.”
