Fort Defiance put together one of its best efforts in recent memory and walked away with a 7-2 non-district boys tennis win at Broadway on Monday.
The Indians, who struggled mightily during a rebuilding season a year ago, won the final four singles matches, with Andrew Hickey, Brec Leichliter, Nate Shiley, and Brandon Baber all earning victories to help the visitors take control of the match early on.
Fort wasted no time in doubles as Baker/Vinny Johnson won the top spot, Leichliter/Shiley earned a win at No. 2, and Hickey/Johnny Whetzel won No. 3.
The lone wins for the Gobblers came from sophomore Tanner Fulk with an 8-3 win over Johnson at the top singles spot, while sophomore DJ Oscar defeated Whetzel 8-6.
“I’m proud of these young men,” said Indians head coach Gary Kinzer, now in his second season. “We are a team who is learning to trust our instincts, trust our positioning and trust ourselves to get the job done. Tonight, they got the job done.”
Fort (1-0) doesn’t return to the court again until March 23, when it travels to Bridgewater to take on non-district opponent Turner Ashby, while Broadway (0-1) will turn its attention toward a home match with East Rockingham on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.