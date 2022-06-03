FORT DEFIANCE — Despite the 22-0 record for Fort Defiance softball, Indians' senior McKenna Mace said her team is no stranger to a good fight.
“We've been fighting back in battles,” Mace, who led off for Fort Defiance in the Region 3C Championship game against Turner Ashby, said. “We have the grit it takes so we just work together.”
The Indians needed that fight as they hosted the Knights, the winner getting a home game in the Class 3 state tournament next week.
Blanked for four straight innings as Fort Defiance completed its second-straight come-from-behind victory, beating rival TA 5-4 on Friday night, clinching the Region 3C title.
“I am static,” junior Abigail Campbell said. “I feel like this never happens. We've never really won a regional in the past few years and it means a lot. We're really excited.”
Matching up with Turner Ashby for the sixth time in the last two years, the third time this year, Campbell said the team knew what was coming from the Knights. The Indians knew how to adjust to the pitchers used and how to break through.
But with this matchup, Campbell added that it goes back further than high school.
“Most of us have grown up playing with them, playing against them,” Campbell said. “So it's just it's really fun to play against them because we do fight to the death until the very last inning very last out last pitch.”
That’s exactly what happened in Fort Defiance on Friday. Turner Ashby took a 3-2 lead in the fourth off a Mackenzie Cyzick double. Sophomore Lily Moyers entered the game in the third inning for TA and her offense backed her up.
After scoring in the first inning, the Indians didn’t get hot again until the sixth. Mace said Indians head coach Todd Wood gathered the team and said what he’d said before the last inning against Spotswood on Wednesday.
“[Coach] kind of gathered us in the middle was like, don't die now,” Mace said. “We fought this hard all season and just give it all you've got.”
Then, Fort Defiance got the offense it’d been looking for. Campbell hit a solo shot to tie the game and Mace had a two-RBI double, making the score 5-3.
“I kind of went in just thinking, I'm just gonna hit the ball,” Campbell said. “We've played against TA so many times. So we kind of knew what their pitchers were going to do. I took an outside pitch and I just ran with it. I didn't even know it was over [the fence].”
It came down to senior pitcher Lillian Berry in the seventh. After two quick outs to start, TA’s Kendall Simmers hit a solo shot, bringing the game within one. But Berry, the Penn State commit, did what she had done all year — focused and got the last out.
“[Berry] is our saving grace,” Campbell said. “She works hard. She deserves everything that she's gotten.”
Berry’s yell and the pounding of her feet after the last out embodied how the team felt as the Indians battled and got the win. Wood said his team battling back gives them confidence as Fort Defiance hosts a state tournament game next week.
“It gives us some positive going forward some momentum,” Wood, who is the Region 3C Coach of the Year, said. “They came back. It's a huge win.”
For a team with nine seniors, Mace said the win embodies the work the senior class has put into the Fort Defiance softball program. Now, heading into states, she’s excited for one last ride with her team.
“We haven't won a region in a very long time,” Mace said. “We've been working towards this all season so it's really special for us to really come together as a team.”
With production up and down the lineup for Fort Defiance and the defense coming up strong, Campbell said the Indians are ready for states.
“We've all played together since we were little,” Campbell said. “It means a lot for us to get our seniors there. They are most of our workhorses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.