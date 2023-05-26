FISHERSVILLE — Don’t count out Fort Defiance, not with Sam Garber waiting in the wings.
The junior once again played the hero in the Region 3C Tournament Friday, throwing a gem in relief while going 3-for-4 at the plate and scoring the winning run as the seventh-seeded Indians knocked off No. 2 seed Wilson Memorial, 9-7, on its home field. The victory avenged two regular season losses to Wilson and sent Fort Defiance to the regional semifinals Tuesday at Fluvanna County.
"This is a team we've been wanting to beat since before the season started," Garber said. "Coming into this I was pumped up and ready. We were really pushing for these regional games and we just want to make a run."
Garber struck out 12, allowing just two hits and one run in five innings of work, throwing 96 pitches and also drove in a pair of runs. Jack Liskey went 3-for-3 with a walk and two doubles and also had an RBI for the Indians.
Wilson Memorial shortstop Jayden Saunders went 3-for-3 with a walk while Jaden Rose drove in two runs to lead the Hornets offense.
Two days earlier Garber was also electric in relief, helping the Indians hold on to beat Monticello in nine innings to advance to the quarterfinal round. The junior was also part of an 11-inning combined no-hitter to beat Stuarts Draft on May 18.
Once again, Fort needed the late-game heroics after falling way behind.
The Hornets had runners at the corners with two outs in the second after infield singles from Jayden Saunders and Wyatt Wood. That brought up leadoff hitter Jaden Rose, who roped a single to right center to score both runners. Another RBI single from Dusty Cash gave Wilson a 3-0 lead.
It turned into a six-run frame for Wilson Memorial, forcing Fort Defiance, which got a fantastic pitching performance two days earlier to beat Monticello 3-2 in nine innings, to go to the bullpen early.
"The plan coming into this week was for Sam to not throw against Monticello and then start this game," Fort coach Damian Fink said. "I honestly didn't want home to throw that many pitches tonight, but he's a stud and I'm really proud."
Meanwhile, Finn Irving worked efficiently on the mound for Wilson through the first two innings before the Indians strung together a pair of hits from Garber and Jack Liskey and Fort got three runs back in the top of the third.
Fort Defiance turned to Garber on the mound in the third, and he struck out the side before a leadoff double from Logan Mayhew in the fourth kept the Indians offense rolling. Tyler Miller added another double to spark another big inning and by the time Garber belted his second RBI single of the night, the Indians had grabbed the lead.
"Wilson is a really, really good team and when we were down 6-0 I knew we were going to have to get the bats going," Fink said. "But I'm so proud of Sam and our entire team."
The teams went to the bottom of the sixth tied 7-7 with Garber back on the mound to face the heart of the Green Hornets order, having already fanned seven in three innings of relief. The Indians ace proceeded to sit them down in order.
That brought Garber to the plate, where he led off the seventh with a double down the leftfield line for his third hit of the game. Three batters later he came home on a balk to break the tie.
