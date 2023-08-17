Fort Defiance’s Rigdon Wright and Turner Ashby’s Ryan Hutchinson each shot a three-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors as the Indians (182) edged the Knights (185) and Riverheads (199) in a nine-hole non-district match at Lakeview Golf Club on Tuesday.
Fort used a well-balanced approach to pull off the impressive victory, with junior Kaillum Messick and sophomore Garrett Simmons each shooting a 44 while junior Tyler Miller carded a 45 and junior multi-sport standout Isaac Marshall finished with a 47 for the day.
For TA, in addition to Hutchinson’s big day, freshman Asa Fulk continued to impress with a seven-over-par 43 while his teammate, senior Jacob Alderfer, was solid with a 44.
Riverheads junior JP Crawford led the way for his squad with a seven-over-par 43 while his teammate, sophomore Tucker Harlow, continued to improve with a 44 of his own.
