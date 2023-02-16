Fort Freshman Kinzer Enjoying Special Season

FORT DEFIANCE — When Gary Kinzer, now the head wrestling coach at Fort Defiance, was a student-athlete in Ohio, he was a state qualifier.
His dad coached him, and he wrestled to a state meet as a high-school athlete.
Now, despite not diving headfirst into the sport until the last year or two, his son, Frank, is doing the same as he heads to the Salem Civic Center to represent the Indians at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships.
“It’s the highlight of my year,” said Kinzer, a freshman. “I told my dad my goal was to be a state qualifier. Now, I am. It’s just crazy to me.”
The 120-pounder qualified for states by earning a top-four finish last week at the Region 3C meet.
He was a Shenandoah District champion and is slowly becoming a complete wrestler.
“I just go with the flow,” Kinzer said. “Before the match, I’m usually pretty nervous but I get rid of the prematch nerves pretty quickly. As soon as I get on the mat, it’s just you and the opponent.”
Frank Kinzer said it took time despite being around the sport for most of his life and his dad being a diehard when it comes to coaching.
Finally, before he entered high school last summer, he attended wrestling camps to improve.
All of a sudden, things clicked for the freshman.
Soon after, that same passion as his dad followed.
“It wasn’t really until this year,” Kinzer said. “I went to a camp and I had no clue what I was doing. I’ve been around the sport for 10, 11 years, but I’ve never really got into it.”
Now, decades removed from his dad being a state qualifier in Ohio, Frank Kinzer has the same title.
“He was a state qualifier in Ohio, and I’m a state qualifier in Virginia,” Frank Kinzer said. “I mean, to be going to the state tournament, how cool is that?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.