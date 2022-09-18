Fort Defiance’s Abby Lane placed second with a time of 20:45.40 and Trinity Neff (21:22.20) was fourth as the Fort Defiance girls cross country team (62) edged Wilson Memorial (67) at the Augusta County Invitational on Saturday.
Bethany Lang placed 10th for the Indians with a time of 22:20.80.
Leading for the Green Hornets was a pair of juniors in Quinn Franklin (21:36.60) in fifth and Cassidy Plautz (21:47.40), who finished sixth.
Grace Christian freshman Georgia Babish (21:59.70) placed ninth.
In the boys race, Waynesboro’s Adam Groves (16:43.30) won comfortably to lead the Little Giants (52) to a team victory over the host Wilson.
Fort Defiance sophomore Parker Blosser (17:25.70) was the runner-up in the boys race while Wilson Memorial juniors Max Vess (18:02.00) and Joseph Childress (18:06.90) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Luray’s Davey Johnson (18:11.10) put up a fifth-place effort.
