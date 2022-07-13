Since he first stepped foot inside the halls of Fort Defiance High School, recent graduate Jay Turner said he tried to bring a positive approach to everything he did.
Whether it was his interactions in the halls and classrooms or the relationships he built with coaches and teammates on the tennis court, Turner was a bright spot in the FDHS community.
Now, the enthusiastic Turner will get the chance to continue bringing his uplifting attitude to the sport he loves as he continues his tennis career at nearby Mary Baldwin next year.
"I have been dreaming about playing a sport in college for as long as I can remember," Turner said. "It means a ton for me to be able to play tennis in college and I still can’t grasp the thought of it."
Coincidentally, it was a similar attitude from MBU men's and women's tennis coach Chris Stambaugh, whose coached since 2018, that attracted Turner to the school.
"[Stambaugh] showed so much enthusiasm about the program," Turner said. "I knew I wanted to join [the Squirrels] as soon as I heard him talk about it."
Things haven't been easy for the Fort boys tennis program in recent years with the team struggling to find success despite an increased interest in the sport.
But players such as Turner helped maintain a positive attitude around the future of the program through various coaching changes and on-the-court adversity.
"It makes everything I have ever done worth it," Turner said about playing at the next level. "From staying after practice to working for it in the summer when I’m not working, it all became worth it when I got the opportunity to play in college."
While reflecting on his career, Turner recalled a number of memories fondly, including the Indians' first team win this past season over Buffalo Gap and his former coach, Kyle Harris, coming to watch the team play during a match.
But now, he's ready to turn the page and start a new chapter at Mary Baldwin.
"I'm looking forward to being part of a program that's just getting started," Turner said. "I cant help work toward, and hopefully reach, the goals they set."
As he heads to MBU this fall, Turner said he wouldn't be there without the support of his family, teammates, coaches and God. He thanked them for their support.
"They bet on me when I didn't even bet on myself," Turner said.
The bottom line is Turner has brought more value to the Indians than on-the-court success over the years and that's what made him a valuable recruit for MBU.
And for the recent Fort graduate, he hope that trend continues at the next level.
"I am very proud of the legacy I left behind at Fort," Turner said. "I hope I have left a positive impact on every person I have come across."
