FORT DEFIANCE — It’s a scenario that she's played out in her head at times.
“You always hear, ‘What are you to do when it’s seventh inning and 3-2 [count] with two outs?’ That was it,” Lilian Berry said. “I was 0-for-3 and in my past at-bats, I wasn’t seeing the ball well. I just told myself to make hard contact.”
After putting up a stout performance in the circle to keep her team in a game that it trailed by one run through 6.2 innings, the Fort Defiance senior standout stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with two outs on the board and runners on the corners and her team still facing a one-run deficit.
Down to her last strike and facing a 3-2 count, Berry did what big-time players do and delivered a crushing three-run shot over the right-field fence to lift top-seeded Fort Defiance to a 3-1 walk-off win over third-seeded Spotswood in a thrilling Region 3C softball championship game at FDHS on Wednesday.
“Of course,” Indians second baseman McKenna Mace said when asked if Berry is the ideal player to step to the plate for Fort in that situation. “She’s come up big in several moments for us this year. I had no doubt in her at all
It was an admirable effort from the Trailblazers, who took a first-inning lead on an RBI single from Taelor Ware and then watched the sophomore do work in the circle as she tossed one of the best games of her young prep career.
Ware kept the Indians in check, steadily getting strikeouts and inning-ending grounders whenever Fort started to threaten to get on the scoreboard.
“She really wanted this and she’s one that practices with her mom on the weekends, constantly working in the offseason to get better,” Spotswood coach Brooke Hensley said. “These are games when it shows. She really wanted it and she threw a great game. I couldn’t be more proud of how she performed.”
It wasn’t until the seventh inning when Courtney Begoon singled and Laura Brown walked that Fort finally started to get to Ware, but she still answered.
After a sacrifice bunt from Baylee Blalock to move the runners in scoring position and a fielder’s choice from Mace kept them in the same spots, that’s when Berry, a Penn State signee, came up in the game’s biggest moment.
“You can’t ask to be in a better position there,” Fort coach Todd Wood said.
Berry’s shot was a no-doubter, cruising over the fence and sending the home team in a frenzy while the Trailblazers dugout left shocked at what transpired.
In a game where both teams showed grit, the loss was a difficult pill to swallow for a Spotswood team that exceeded all expectations placed on them this year.
“I’m extremely proud,” Hensley said. “They came out, jumped on top early and stayed on top the entire game. That’s a great team over there. They’re undefeated for a reason. Our kids gave 110% this game. Unfortunately, we were one strike away, but they fought from the beginning until the end.”
Ware pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on just five hits and four walks while striking out eight and was also 2-for-2 with the lone RBI.
Also for the Trailblazers (15-7), Abigail Claytor added a pair of hits.
But it is the Indians (21-0) that clinched a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament with the walk-off victory and they’ll now face a familiar foe in Turner Ashby today in the regional championship at home.
“We all have to work together as a team,” said Mace, who came home for the game-winning run against Spotswood. “We need to come out with bats rolling and give everything we have tomorrow because TA is a really solid team.”
Fort has defeated the Knights twice this season, but tonight’s game will have more at stake with the winner earning a home game in the state quarterfinals.
“They’re a great team and always play us well,” Berry said about TA. “We need to keep momentum on our side. The past two games, it felt like momentum was more on the opponent’s side. We want to get ahead early.”
On Wednesday, Berry was hailed as the hero — as she has been so often throughout her Fort career — by teammates and fans for her late-game shot.
It’s a scenario that’s played out in imaginary scenarios in her head throughout her career.
And now her teammates can thank her for being ready for it.
“It was definitely a whirlwind, a rollercoaster,” Mace said. “I think we just really came together as a team in that last inning and pulled it off somehow. Big thanks to Lilian, she worked her butt off tonight.”
Spotswood 100 000 0 — 1 6 0
Fort Defiance 000 000 3 — 3 5 1
Ware and Bentley. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Ware. HR — FD: Berry, seventh inning, two on.
