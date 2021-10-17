Fort Defiance senior Ramsey Corbin (16:31) finished third and Spotswood’s Jacob Amberg (17:20) was sixth in the boys race at the annual Runnin’ With The Wolves cross country meet in Forest on Saturday.
The Trailblazers (84) finished in second as a team behind host Jefferson Forest in a talented 20-team field.
The Indians (180) were fourth in the boys team standings while Broadway (290) finished in 11th.
For the girls team race, Fort Defiance (127) and Spotswood (133) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Other top local performers in the boys race were Spotswood’s Russell Kramer (17:51) and Dylan Lam (18:14) in 12th and 18th while Indians senior Sam Tindall (18:12) also earned top-20 honors at the No. 17 spot.
In the girls race, Trailblazers sophomore Taylor Myers (19:39) placed fifth while Gobblers standout Taylor Driver (20:03) was eighth. Fort was led by Abby Lane (20:52) and Emma Staley (21:00 in 15th and 17th.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Eagles Win Grace Christian Invitational
Senior George Austin III (17:11) brought home the boys individual title and East Rockingham also won as a team at the Grace Christian Invitational in high school cross country action on Saturday in Staunton.
The Eagles won the boys team title with 39 points while Page County (91) finished a distant runner-up.
Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer (17:59) was second in the boys race while Page’s Jadon HHuffman (18:28) was seventh. East Rockingham’s Conan O’Neil (18:46), Patrick Stapleton (18:47), Brock Smith (19:03) and Eller Yancey (19:06) took up ninth through 12th while Panthers junior Logan Heiston (19:28) was 16th.
The East Rock girls scored 88 points to finish fourth while Page County (109) came in sixth.
Olivia Simpkins (24:14) was the top runner for the Eagles at 10th while Page’s Summer Kite (25:14) was 12th.
Draft Cheer Captures Shenandoah District Title
Stuarts Draft won the Shenandoah District competition cheer championship on Saturday at Fort Defiance.
The host Indians finished in second while Wilson Memorial was third. All three teams clinched regional berths with the Cougars heading to the Region 2B competition on Oct. 27 at East Rockingham while Fort Defiance and the Green Hornets will be back at FDHS on Saturday for the Region 3C competition.
Riverheads, Staunton, Waynesboro and Buffalo Gap concluded their respective seasons on Saturday.
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0: Raygan Wade dished out 28 assists and served up five aces as Spotswood went on the road and earned a 25-11, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of non-district opponent Waynesboro on Saturday.
Sophomore standout Dani Kunkle added 10 digs and seven kills for the Trailblazers (14-5), who have won 11 of their last 12, while senior Gabby Atwell also chipped in with nine kills and four aces of her own.
Prep Football
Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14: Cayden Cook-Cash ran for 192 yards on six carries and scored three total touchdowns — two on the ground and one in the air — as Riverheads earned its 43rd consecutive victory with a 56-14 rout of rival Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District action in Fishersville on Saturday.
Cole Burton added 65 yards and two scores for the Gladiators (7-0, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Luke Bryant had another touchdown to go with his 30 rushing yards. Bennett Dunlap threw for two scores as well for RHS.
Skyler Whiting scored both touchdowns for the Green Hornets (4-3, 2-1 Shenandoah) in the second half.
