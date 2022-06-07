FORT DEFIANCE — The diamond at Fort Defiance High School served as the dinner table for the Atkins family on Tuesday and the sisterly duo of Brooke and Lindsay Atkins, who are identical twins, delivered the main course.
“It is a big competition with us, which I think makes us better,” said Lindsay, who starts in the outfield for the Indians. “It helps the team. Especially batting back-to-back, if she does something, I try my best to follow her up.”
Brooke Atkins, the team’s starting catcher, delivered a two-run double to give the Indians their first lead of the game and Lindsay Atkins followed it up with a monster three-run shot to give the team some cushion as Fort Defiance used a late-game rally for the third straight contest to defeat Cave Spring 7-2 in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals at FDHS.
With the comeback victory, Fort advances to the state semifinals on Friday, where it will take on New Kent at 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High School.
“It means a lot because we have something really special here with nine seniors,” Brooke said. “Everybody is rooting for us to come home with a state championship. It would be really special for us to bring it home.”
The Indians found themselves in a 2-0 hole after just one inning after Knights third baseman Tristyn Tafano connected on a two-run shot in the opening frame that silenced the home crowd and energized the away dugout.
Suddenly facing an early deficit, Brooke’s role as an extension of coach Todd Wood on the field suddenly came into play as she gave her pitcher a pep talk.
“I just told her, basically, two runs means nothing in this game,” Brooke said she told Berry. “We can score two runs in a matter of minutes, so I just told her, ‘Pitch your game.’ We figured it out along the way and it worked out.”
Berry was lights out from there, finishing with a complete-game effort and giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out five in the win.
The Penn State signee even helped cut back into the lead with a solo homer in the third that made the deficit 2-1, but it wasn’t until the sixth when Fort awoke.
“We have to score to win the game, so we weren’t too worried about the two runs, but I just had to take it one batter at a time and getting them out,” Berry said. “Brooke and I work really well together and I trust her calling my pitches. One pitch at a time was the key and that’s what we did.”
In that sixth inning, Courtney Begoon led off with a double down the right-field line and was moved over to third on a grounder from Laura Brown.
Baylee Blalock then stepped up and dropped a single into left to bring home Begoon and give the Indians life as the score was evened back up at 2-2.
“We fight, no matter what,” said Lindsay Atkins, whose lone hit was the three-run homer. “We get the momentum started and we just build off that. We know what we can do and we know that, if we’re down, we can still come back. Everybody just builds off each other and we all learn off what we do.”
With two outs on the board, Berry was intentionally walked by Cave Spring and Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome then walked as well to load up the bases.
In the ensuing at-bat, Brooke Atkins doubled to center to bring two home and Lindsay Atkins followed her up with a three-run bomb to extend the lead.
By the time the inning ended, Fort was three outs away from a celebration.
“We’re very good at pulling ourselves up when we make mistakes and pulling everyone up,” Brooke Atkins said. “When we’re down, we pull each other up from the bench and make sure no one is hanging their heads.”
The Knights got a runner on with a two-out walk in the seventh, but Berry got a pop out to second baseman McKenna Mace to end it and seal the victory.
“It just shows we play with heart, we don’t give up,” said Berry, who was 2-for-2 with an RBI at the plate. “For nine of us, this could have been our last game. We’re just pushing through and not folding under pressure.”
On Tuesday, it was the sisterly duo of Brooke and Lindsay Atkins delivering the game’s most memorable hits but it was another total team effort.
The Indians, led by nine seniors and with one of the deepest rosters at the Class 3 level this season, have developed a chemistry that resembles a family.
Now, that tight-knit group will get at least one more chance to play together.
And like Tuesday, their coach hopes they’re ready to deliver while hungry.
“It’s a great feeling, they deserve it,” Wood said. “Don’t too many people in this area get that chance. Now they get it. I hope they make the best of it.”
Cave Spring 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
Fort Defiance 001 006 x — 7 10 1
Cundiff and Seale. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Cundiff. HR — CS: Tafano, first inning, one on. FD: Berry, third inning, none on. L. Atkins, sixth inning, two on.
