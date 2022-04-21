Waynesboro girls soccer coach Eli Moore doesn't know Ellie Cook personally.
He's seen the Fort Defiance standout play a few times, keeps up with her success through articles and scouting on film and is, obviously, aware that the junior has already committed to play women's soccer for James Madison.
But tonight, the well-respected Little Giants coach will get to see Cook up close and personal as his team faces the unbeaten Indians in a big-time Shenandoah District girls soccer clash at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field at FDHS.
“It’s been a few years since we played them," said Moore, whose team is in its first year in the Shenandoah. "In years past, they’ve had a really good midfield. For them, I think it’s their presence up top with Ellie that’s the strongest point. She’s scored quite a few goals this season, so it’ll be a challenge.”
Last year, in its final season in the Valley District, Waynesboro fell to Harrisonburg in the district title game. The Little Giants won the league title in 2019.
In a league respected for the quality of teams it has, Waynesboro didn't back down in recent years and established itself as one of the area's best.
But upon entry to the Shenandoah this season, the Little Giants got stuck with the tall task of taking on a Fort program that is coming off quite a year itself.
The Indians reached the Region 3C title game a year ago, falling to Western Albemarle and missing out on a shot at reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament. The regional championship was Fort's only loss in 2021..
But the Indians lost nine seniors from that team and second-year coach Erik Walker admitted that he wasn't sure how quickly his team would rebuild.
Turns out, that hasn't been a problem so far for Fort Defiance (7-0, 3-0 Shenandoah), which has outscored opponents 34-5 this season and posted five shutouts already.
“I’ve been really impressed with our growth and development," Walker said. "I certainly didn’t expect the team to be gelling this quickly together. We graduated nine [players] and all nine of them started at some point in the season last year, so it’s almost an entirely new team. For us to be having the success we’re having is a testament to the returners from last year — they’ve been phenomenal in their leadership roles — and it’s just impressive how fast the girls have bought into what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s definitely been a surprise for me.”
Much like the Indians, Waynesboro has been impressive itself, defensively.
The Little Giants (6-1, 2-0 Shenandoah) have posted three shutouts this season and their lone loss came against defending VHSL Class 2 runner-up Clarke County in a 1-0 setback.
“We haven’t allowed a lot of shots on goal, which is huge for us," Moore said. "The defense has been really solid. We’re playing as a unit very well. Our core in the middle of the field has done really well for us. … We always want to have a good defense. We’d love to score, but it’s been that way for us for a few years now. We have great players with abilities to score, but the defense helps us and keeps us in games. It gives us opportunities in every game.”
The player that will give the Waynesboro defense the most fits is undoubtedly Cook, but the JMU commit has helped elevate the game of her teammates, too.
While the talented midfielder is certainly worthy of the attention, players such as Emma Staley, Adriana Shields, Jessica Monroy-Ponce and others have stepped up in big ways for a Fort Defiance team that has zero seniors this season.
“Everyone knows how talented Ellie is, but I think they miss out on the person she is as well," Walker said. "She really is a leader. Our three juniors have all been such great leaders and are helping in all capacities. … A coach can only do so much. I give all the credit to the captains and Ellie is a big part of that. Because she’s so talented, she gets the respect right away but she understands how to use that to make the team better.”
Waynesboro has its own fair share of talent as well with a loaded senior class that features the likes of Kate Ledford, Jaden Sprouse and others.
As the Little Giants get set for their first battle with the Indians, the two teams both enter with unbeaten records thus far early in Shenandoah District play.
For both Class 3 programs, a deep postseason run is the long-term goal.
So, naturally, tonight's matchup provides both teams a step toward that.
"Coach Moore is a great coach," Walker said. "They're tested. This will be a really good measure for my girls. It’s always been about growth and development and you can’t get better unless you play the best, so we’re looking forward to it.”
