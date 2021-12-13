There’s a new look to Shenandoah District girls basketball this season.
The league’s reigning Player of the Year is gone with Buffalo Gap standout Amaya Lucas graduating.
The district champion, Wilson Memorial, lost four key seniors to graduation from a quality squad.
And Fort Defiance, meanwhile, is running a new system that is sure to bring plenty of excitement.
What does that mean for the outlook of the league? Well, there are plenty of unknowns.
“We have a good mix of returners and newcomers,” veteran Wilson Memorial coach Jackie Bryan said. “We are athletic in every spot and will be competitive in the district. I am expecting us to get better with each game and be in a good position come postseason.”
The Indians and Green Hornets are the favorites to win the district this season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other teams that can put their names in the conversation as well.
Riverheads is a program coming off a run to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship last year, where they fell short to Honaker, and could get there again.
Buffalo Gap, meanwhile, moves to the Class 1 level this season and hopes for similar success.
Veteran coach James Carter has Stuarts Draft playing sound basketball early in the season in his second year back with the program and although Waynesboro and Staunton are stuck in a rebuild, both squads are showing improvement.
When the postseason rolls around, Wilson and Fort have their hands full in a tough region.
Stuarts Draft certainly has a chance to make noise in Region 2B, though, and the Bison and Gladiators could be legitimate state championship contenders at the Class 1 level this year.
So although the district may look different this year, the quality of basketball will certainly remain high.
“We expect to be playing our best basketball by the end of the season,” Fort Defiance first-year coach Mike Gale said. “It is going to take some time for the girls to make the adjustments to our system, but I am pleased with what I have seen so far. They have a positive attitude and have been working hard in the preseason. This is going to be a fun year for all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.