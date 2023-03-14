In a battle of two of the top programs in Region 3C last season, Fort Defiance came away with a 5-4 non-district victory over Broadway at home on Monday.
Both teams lost several key players from their ladders a year ago, but it was clear early on in Monday’s match that the two local rivals were a reasonably even match.
“We made fewer unforced errors than Broadway,” Indians head coach John Edgecomb said.
Fort won four of the six singles matches, with Emma Hua, Addyson Mooney, Olivia Schuhman, and Sophia McCormick picking up wins at the No. 2 through No. 5 spots.
The Gobblers remained competitive there, with junior Maya Bacon defeating Indians standout Logan Braun 8-5 in the No. 1 singles spot and Taylor Arbogast, a freshman, earning a win over Fort’s Angelina Morozenko at the sixth spot to keep it within two.
And in the doubles matches, Broadway also got a pair of wins, with Bacon/Maggie Roberts winning at No. 2 and Arbogast/Rose Cox earning a victory at No. 3, but ultimately a win at No. 1 doubles from Braun and Hua was enough for the Indians.
Fort (1-0) now has a lengthy period away from the court, not playing until a non-district match against Turner Ashby on March 23, while the Gobblers (0-1) return to the court Wednesday for a non-district match at East Rockingham.
