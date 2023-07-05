ALL-VALLEY VOLLEYBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Fort Defiance's Baylee Blalock

FORT DEFIANCE — A familiar face hangs around Don Landes Gym this summer.

Less than six weeks removed from walking across the stage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center as a graduate of Fort Defiance High, multi-sport star Baylee Blalock is back.

Blalock, a four-year stud on the court for the Indians who will now pursue a teaching degree at Virginia Tech, was praised for her high IQ and leadership as a player.

And now, second-year Fort Defiance volleyball head coach Amber Pitsenbarger can see it translating to coaching one day after seeing her at a few practices this summer.

“There’s not a lot of kids that have a great volleyball IQ,” Pitsenbarger said, “Baylee is one of them. She just sees the court, and knows the court. I just think so highly of her.”

Blalock is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Co-Player of the Year.

As a senior, the Indians standout was listed as a setter on the roster for each match.

But when watching Fort during a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, it became quickly evident that her role went beyond dishing out assists.

“It’s really important if your setter can be offensive,” Blalock said. “It plays a big part in your game and makes the offense a little more unpredictable. At this level, if the defensive on the other side can’t predict if I’m going to go over [for a kill] or who I’m going to send [an assist to], it’s really big. That’s one of the reasons we were probably so successful — the other defense really had no idea what was coming from us.”

On the court, Blalock certainly fulfilled her role as a setter with a team-high 759 assists.

2022-23 All-Valley Volleyball Team Luray's Jaidyn McClung and Fort Defiance's Baylee Blalock headline this year's 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Team.

But her contagious smile that seemed entrenched upon her face went a long way in keeping the Indians composed, and her versatile game made her a unique asset.

“Honestly, she was really the glue that kind of held us together,” Pitsenbarger said. “We really couldn’t have done it without her. Your setter is your quarterback of the team. They’re making quick decisions, deciding how to run the offense and keep moving.”

In addition to her gaudy assist numbers, Blalock added 297 digs, 107 kills, and 62 aces.

She was the Shenandoah District and Region 3C Player of the Year. In addition, at year’s end, she was selected to the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team for the first time.

“Bailey is a competitor,” said East Rockingham head coach Jonathan Williams, who has squared off against clubs featuring Blalock often on the travel circuit. “She’s a smart player, has good hands. When she goes out there, she’s looking for any way for her team to win that night — no matter what. She truly is one heck of a player.”

Throughout Blalock’s career in blue and white, her game continued to elevate.

At a position that is vital to one of the area’s most consistent and successful programs in recent years, Blalock played it perfectly as a do-it-all versatile weapon for Fort.

“My biggest growth would probably be my leadership,” Blalock said. “I touched the ball every time, and it’s important to be a leader and kind of guide the girls. When I came in during eighth grade, I was terrified to set the ball. I was so anxious, so nervous. Growing up over the years, I got confidence and realized even when I was younger, I could still be a leader. It’s something I really took to heart and really helped me grow.”

The Indians put together one of their most impressive seasons in school history this year, reaching the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals before falling to Hidden Valley.

One of the biggest reasons for that special run was, of course, Blalock’s versatility.

But on top of her on-the-court contributions, her character left an impact.

“Baylee, on and off the court, is just a light to the team,” Fort junior outside hitter Trinity Hedrick said during the season. “She always talks to everyone and makes sure everybody is at their best. If you mess up, she is the one that comes to you and tells you what you need to fix but also says it in a positive way. She’s a great leader.”

The growth the program displayed during her time was special, Blalock said.

Back-to-back trips to the state tournament, regional titles, multiple district crowns — it was all stuff that the recent Fort grad admitted she never would have envisioned.

“It’s been great to succeed over the years,” Blalock said. “Obviously, the [individual awards] are a nice bonus because I didn’t expect them. But winning was the best part.”

Blalock had options to play volleyball at the next level but instead decided to head to Blacksburg, focus on her studies, and begin a career path toward teaching.

Of course, many in the high school coaching world spend their days in a classroom.

And as Pitsenbarger has noticed this summer, Blalock’s high IQ and her passion for the game make her the perfect type of leader to someday get into that field herself.

“I just love it,” Blalock said. “I like watching people grow and get better. I like seeing people take things I help them with and grow. I love it. It’s everything to me.”