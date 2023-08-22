FORT DEFIANCE — He’s only a junior, but he’s one of the area’s most experienced players.
Trey Miller, the electric 5-foot-9, 165-pound quarterback for Fort Defiance, has seen it all.
“It feels a lot different now that I have some experience,” Miller admitted.
As a freshman, the standout was thrown to the wolves with a Fort team that was amongst the youngest in the area, and he dealt with growing pains adjusting to the speed.
But as a sophomore, he came in with high expectations and ultimately lived up to the hype.
Early on, he made plays with his feet, using a Johnny Manziel-like mobility out of the backfield to make plays on the fly for an Indians team that got off to a solid overall start.
But as the season went along, not only did Miller continue making plays on the ground for Fort, he started to show poise and confidence while in the pocket and delivering throws.
“I felt more comfortable getting back in the pocket with the offensive line that I had at the time,” Miller said. “It got better as the year went along. By the end, I was feeling good.”
Miller finished the season 64-of-117 passing for 861 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while also rushing for 830 yards on 116 carries while scoring 12 more times.
The Indians signal-caller undoubtedly hopes to increase his passing touchdowns and decrease the interceptions thrown from a year ago, and teammates said they think he will.
“He’s gotten a ton bigger,” Fort Defiance senior lineman Garrett Barone said about Miller’s development. “It’s really nice seeing these guys who have been playing since their ninth-grade year and seeing them develop and just becoming who they are today.”
Much like Manziel, the confident Miller plays with an energy that’s contagious on the field.
Surrounded by a number of big-time skill players that have all been alongside him since their little-league days, the Indians have a junior class that is considered quite special.
“We all went through little league together, and we feel like we’re good enough that we can be that confident in ourselves,” Miller said. “It definitely helps us when we’re on the field.”
Entering his third season under center, expectations have never been higher for Miller.
But after two years of up-and-down success at times that had plenty of flashes of his special potential, the Fort Defiance quarterback is aiming to take his game to a new level this year.
And the rest of the Indians have insisted they believe he’s fully capable of doing so.
“It’s a totally different animal,” FDHS head coach Dan Rolfe said. “We were able to do some more complicated things with him earlier. Whereas, you know, maybe by Week 7 last year, he was in the pocket. He finally got to the point where it was autopilot. This year, we’ve had to knock some rust off, but he knows exactly how to manage the offense.”
