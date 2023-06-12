Former Fort Defiance standout Lilian Berry is officially looking for a new college home.
Berry, fresh off a redshirt freshman season at Penn State, announced on Twitter over the weekend that she would be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
Although Berry did not see time on the field in her debut season with the Nittany Lions, she was a force in the Shenandoah Valley throughout her decorated four-year prep career with the Indians.
The 5-foot-6 right-handed pitcher went 17-1 in her senior season, with her only loss coming to eventual state champion New Kent in the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals.
But Berry was far from a one-way player as she also came up big at the plate, leading the team with a .534 batting average throughout the course of the year, connecting on seven doubles, eight homers and 29 RBIs while also scoring a total of 41 runs. She had several walk-off knocks on the year.
The 2021-22 Daily News-Record Softball Player of the Year was a first-team all-state selection and the Valley District and Region 3C Player of the Year and was also a standout basketball player as well.
This summer, Berry will showcase her talents in the Florida Gulf Coast Softball League.
