FORT DEFIANCE — Before David Stewart coached Fort Defiance track star Katy Ruiz, he taught her fifth-grade physical education class.
Stewart knew that Ruiz would be good and even told her as much.
“I was her PE teacher,” Stewart said. “She had really good speed. She was growing so fast. She was already 5-foot-6, and she was still growing into her body, but you could tell all the parts were there to be an amazing athlete.”
Now in his 37th season as Fort’s track and field coach, he didn’t know she’d be this good.
Ruiz’s senior season has been threatening-to-rewrite-the-school-record books level of good.
She’s already broken her own school record three times this spring.
“I didn’t know that I could foresee all that,” Stewart said. “I knew she was a special athlete, and that she was going to have a lot of success.”
Honestly, it took Ruiz a while to recognize greatness within herself, too.
“At first, I just managed for the team,” Ruiz said. “In eighth grade, I started actually running for the team. I think around my freshman and sophomore years, I started to be in relays a little bit more. Over the last two years, I’ve just been getting more competitive with it.”
Competitive is an understatement.
“In outdoor, she now owns the 400 record,” Stewart said. “And she’s broken her own record twice this season. She broke it last Saturday at Cave Spring. She’s part of the 4 X 8 relay team that broke the school record at Cave Spring. She’s high on the top 10 list at the 100 and 200, and she’s sniffing at those records. She’s getting close to those times.”
Ruiz is long with a slight, athletic build. She’s also a disciplined runner. Her form stays consistent.
It’s led to consistent success.
And some school records.
Ruiz, however, isn’t resting on past accomplishments. She has bigger goals in mind.
“My 400 (record) is now at a 58.35,” she said. “I want to get that down to a 56. That’s the goal.”
Ruiz is a decorated athlete, but Stewart is far more impressed with his star athlete’s character.
The senior almost never misses practice. When she’s there, she gives 100 percent. The one time Ruiz did inform Stewart that she couldn’t attend practice was to fulfill a promise to help a community member who is advanced in age.
“There was an elderly lady that she was supposed to help, and I’m like, ‘All right Katie, how do I argue with that?’” Stewart said, laughing. “When we talk about integrity, that’s the type of kid she is. She’s very active in church. She’s the real thing. What she professes in terms of her faith, she lives. She doesn’t just say it. She looks out for the other kids, and she’s just a good compassionate person.”
The coach couldn’t ask for a better role model for the young athletes in Fort’s track program.
“She’s the consummate kid that you want as the poster child of your sport,” Stewart said. “She’s a class kid. She’s a kid of integrity. She will do the right thing, whether anyone is looking or not. She’s an incredible leader, pulling girls together and understanding what needs to be done. She brings a humble style of leadership.”
