After nine seasons, Fort Defiance softball head coach Todd Wodd has officially resigned.
Wood, a well-respected veteran on the area softball scene known for his small talk and soft-spoken ways, helped guide the Indians to immense success throughout his tenure in the dugout.
The 2022 campaign was undoubtedly the most successful one for Wood and the Fort program, as it reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinals and suffered just one loss.
“We are thankful for his leadership and guidance over the years,” Indians athletic director Richard Miller wrote in an email. "The Fort community wishes Todd and his family well. Best wishes!”
Miller said Fort Defiance would begin a “thorough” search for the next softball coach immediately.
