Fulk Maintained Family Atmosphere With Fort Program

FORT DEFIANCE — Fresh off an injury during his senior season on the gridiron, Brandon Fulk saw his time on the basketball court being taken away before it started.
Fulk, a 2007 Fort Defiance graduate, was a solid, blue-collar wing for the Indians in hoops, but the injury in football caused him to miss most of his final year on the court.
“I didn’t play much that season because of the thumb injury. And, well, I wasn’t very good,” Fulk said with a laugh.
But that injury-plagued senior season turned into something Fulk said he now considers a “blessing” after spending the last seven seasons as the FDHS head boys basketball coach.
Throughout that 2006-2007 season, which was veteran head coach Larry Leonard’s first on the sidelines in his return to his own alma mater, Fulk spent much time by Leonard’s side.
Quickly, a relationship was formed — one that was not only focused on the back-and-forth banter and laughs shared between the two but something that increased Fulk’s knowledge of the game and developed a new passion.
“God really blessed me with the timing of that. If [Leonard] comes a year later, I don’t know if I’m even coaching basketball. We really formed a relationship there.”
Following graduation from Fort, Fulk immediately came onto Leonard’s staff as an assistant. It started with coaching the freshmen basketball team to eventually leading the junior varsity program before becoming a lead varsity assistant.
When Leonard retired in 2016, it became clear quickly that Fulk was the man to replace him as he was offered the job.
“I’m certainly grateful I’ve had the opportunity to do it,” Fulk said. “When they offered me the job, I was just grateful. I’ve had no desire to coach basketball anywhere else. I grew up here. On our staff here at Fort, we’ve all been a family.”
After seven seasons on the sideline, Fulk quietly stepped away in a way that doesn’t surprise those who know him.
The soft-spoken, well-respected Fulk, who prides himself on his faith and relationships with others, never liked attention.
His blue-collar approach as a player translated to his coaching style, resulting in a family-like atmosphere with the Fort program that carried over from Leonard’s tenure.
“I’ve had a lot of really great people that have helped me in my seven years,” Fulk said. “I will miss those working relationships. I hope to stay connected to them. I take them very seriously. … They’ve been huge for me.”
At various points, Fulk’s staff at Fort consisted of former players Tyler Hoffman, Ben Halterman, Damon Williams, Will Henderson, Brendan Crowe, and a handful of others.
The one thing most share in common? Playing for Leonard.
“I learned so much from him,” Fulk said. “Did we win as many games as I wish we would have in my seven years? No. But I take pride in how we operated here and how we approach things. I feel like we do things the right way. I don’t know of many staffs or programs that have as many alumni serve as coaches. The number of people that have served as coaches from the Coach Leonard family tree is pretty extensive. I certainly think that says a lot about him.”
Leonard, former Fort head coach and current Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball assistant Bill Hale, and FDHS Hall of Fame head coach Don Landes, who coached Dell Curry and guided FDHS to its only state title, were regulars in the Don Landes Gymnasium in support of Fulk during his tenure.
While some young head coaches may have ran from that sort of pressure from prior head coaches, Fulk embraced it.
“Honestly, some of those connections and relationships were the best parts of doing it,” Fulk said. “When I got the job, Coach Landes opened himself up to me. Coach Hale, Coach Leonard, and Coach Landes have been advisors and mentors in basketball. But they’ve become such good friends. Those relationships have grown, and I’ve valued them so much.”
Throughout Fulk’s tenure as the Indians head coach, he’s been a coach and a father figure for many players.
That was especially evident last year when standout Fort guard Tyreek Veney suffered the loss of his father, Sam Veney, and leaned upon Fulk and his staff for support.
“These coaches have been wonderful to me,” Veney said after a season-ending loss to Spotswood this past season. “I can’t thank Coach Fulk and those guys enough for everything.”
But Fulk’s father duties have gone beyond the court now, with his wife recently having their third baby and the day-to-day grind of coaching beginning to wear him down.
Physically, the long hours and year-round nature of coaching nowadays have been challenging, and with how much Fulk values family, it was evident change was needed.
“I love coaching,” Fulk said. “I think I’d definitely want to get back into it at some point in the future and in some fashion. I expressed with the kids that it wasn’t that I didn’t want to coach here or to coach them. That’s the furthest thing from the truth. I’ve loved it here. The kids we have and the move to [Class 2] presents a good opportunity the next couple of years. But I had to be honest with myself with what my body was telling me and I had to be fair to my family.”
Fulk credited Leonard, Landes, Hale, and others before him for the family-like atmosphere around the FDHS program.
But those veteran leaders return to Fort so often for a reason, and a large reason, they said, is because of Fulk.
“Brandon is a quality person in every way,” Leonard said. “He always did things the right way with the best interest of the team and his players in mind. The Fort community really appreciate his time that he has given to the program.”
FDHS athletic director Richard Miller has acknowledged how much the program will miss Fulk, and it’s no coincidence that the program has kept it in-house, once again, with Mike Gale, most recently the Fort girls head coach but also a former boys JV head coach and a Hall of Fame player at the school, being named the program’s new head coach in April.
The Fort basketball family was created long before Fulk stood on the sidelines when you listen to him tell the story.
But that 2006-2007 spent alongside Leonard helped the Fort alum see just how important that atmosphere is.
And he made Leonard and others proud by sustaining it throughout his tenure leading the program he loves.
“It’s been an honor to coach here,” Fulk said. “I’m blessed to be given the opportunity to do this. I’m just very fortunate to get this opportunity.”
