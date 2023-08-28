Indians Focused On Returning To State Tournament

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance has a new look to its lineup this season, but the mindset remains the same.
After graduating six seniors last season, including the likes of standouts Baylee Blalock and Ellie Cook, there were massive voids left behind after the Indians made it all the way to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals last year.
Six newcomers and five returners are focused on filling the shoes of last year’s seniors, and so far, the Indians are off to a 4-3 start this season. Yet, even with various new players and five underclassmen, FD head coach Amber Pitsenbarger hasn’t approached this season any differently.
“I’ve pretty much given them the same talks I did last year,” Pitsenbarger said. “I know the potential this team has, so I’ve said let’s stay focused one game at a time, but I still expect the same high-level of volleyball that Fort Defiance has always had.”
With the bar set high, the Indians know the task at hand. Senior co-captain Amelia Simmons realizes the expectations not only set by the coaching staff but for everyone who watches them. Simmons knows it’s all hands on deck in order to return to the state tournament again this year.
“Everybody knows that Fort is a good team,” Simmons said. “We’re a winning team. … I think our mindset has been to work as hard as possible [and] give it 110 percent all the time. Energy is the most important, and that’s what we talk about all the time in practice is to have energy. That’s what’s going to get us to states this year.”
That energy is something Simmons, as a captain, tries to keep alive at all times. Simmons knows everyone makes mistakes, so when it happens on the court, she said her team tries to have short memory like a goldfish.
“That’s one of our big things we say,” Simmons said. “Be a goldfish [and] forget it. [I] just lift them up all the time, talk to them, [and] say, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”
Alongside Simmons in the captain role is senior Carleyanne Ryder. Through the preseason and early matches, Ryder believes the team is bonding together nicely but knows there’s room for improvement.
“We’re still a young team,” Ryder said. “Overall, I think we’re doing pretty well meshing together, [but] there’s still a lot of work that has to be done.”
Ryder described Cook, now a James Madison freshman soccer player, as one of the team’s most prominent leaders. Ryder said it’s been difficult to enter this season without her but believes everyone will fill their roles well as the season progresses.
“Someone’s definitely had to fill her shoes,” Ryder said. “We’re still trying to fill that void, but I think we’re going to do better as the season goes on.”
Pitsenbarger believes Ryder is doing an excellent job in filling Blalock’s empty spot as a setter. Not only is Ryder leading behind the scenes, but Pitsenbarger is also trying to instill leadership in her on the court.
“I always say the setter is the quarterback of the team,” Pitsenbarger said. “They run the plays [and] they run the offense, so I’ve been trying to get her into that mindset of, ‘You run this, you have to tell your hitters what they’re hitting,’ and I think she’s done a good job stepping up in that role.”
Ryder has focused on commanding the team and said the most significant thing she’s learned is not to be afraid to tell her teammates to get prepared for games or practices.
“It’s not really being bossy,” Ryder said. “It’s making sure everyone’s trying their best [and] playing their hardest so we all succeed as a team together.”
With that guidance also comes positivity, as Pitsenbarger has seen Ryder and Simmons be uplifting captains together and believes they’re both exceptional role models for the program.
“They really bring everybody up,” Pitsenbarger said. “When we’re practicing, those two are always talking, always [having] positive energy, [and] always bringing everybody up. They’re just good people to have around to lead [and] lead by example.”
In her final year wearing the Fort Defiance blue and white, Simmons is focused on success. Simmons realizes it’ll take a lot of grit to return to the state tournament, but she looks forward to the journey with her teammates.
“I want to win, but we have to put in the work to do it,” Simmons said. “I’m excited to play with these girls. They’re amazing.”
Pitsenbarger believes an advantage they possess is the experience her players have with one another, noting they’ve played travel ball together — and for a long time. With everyone taking on their roles to the best of their abilities, Pitsenbarger is optimistic about how far they can go in the playoffs.
“I’m hoping that team chemistry is what really keeps us going in the postseason,” Pitsenbarger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.