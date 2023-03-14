Senior reliever Kaden Johnson was in a rhythm on the mound, mowing down Broadway batters and keeping Fort Defiance within striking distance.
So as the seventh inning approached with the Indians facing a two-run deficit, Fort head coach Damian Fink knew that if his squad could somehow get some runs pushed across the plate, it would have a chance at pulling off a comeback win.
It turns out the Indians would do just that, as they scored three runs in the top of the seventh, and Johnson shut down the Gobblers one last time in the bottom of the frame for a thrilling 3-2 season-opening non-district high school baseball victory at BHS on Monday.
“I told them in the bottom of the sixth [inning] to not give them any more [runs], get back in there and let’s drop some runs,” Fink said. “Kaden was pitching really well at that point and I had complete confidence in him in the bottom of the seventh.”
Trailing 2-0, Fort produced three runs on an infield single by senior outfielder Dante Mazariegos, an infield error by Broadway, a fielder’s choice, and a passed ball that saw junior infielder Sam Garber come home for what was the game-winning run.
It was a brutal ending to the first game of Gobblers head coach George Laase, who takes over for longtime coach Tim Turner and comes over from a lengthy tenure at Staunton High, but the veteran skipper said he still found many positives from the performance.
“Baseball is a game where you have to focus every pitch, make the adjustment, and play to the last out,” said Laase, a familiar opponent of Fort’s from his time in the Shenandoah District as the coach of the Storm. “I thought we did a lot of good things for six innings, but you have to tip your hat to Coach Fink and Fort tonight. They put the ball in play and made things happen in the seventh inning.”
Broadway got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning when sophomore outfielder Lee Slater worked a walk and then moved to second on a single by junior infielder Bransen Hensley, one of two West Virginia commits for the Gobblers.
Conner Michael, a junior infielder, then connected on a single over the FDHS second baseman to bring home slater, and a wild pitch later scored Hensley to make it 2-0.
But for most of the night, this one was a pitcher’s duel as Sy Crider, a sophomore two-way standout and the other W.Va. commit for Broadway, worked four innings, giving up no runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six before Michael tossed two scoreless relief frames, striking out one and walking zero to keep the Gobblers ahead.
In the other dugout, junior pitcher Jace Cole was solid in the start, striking out four and walking three, but it was Johnson, the standout point guard in basketball for the Indians, who stole the show on the mound as he tossed four innings of no-hit baseball, giving up zero runs on just two walks and racking up seven strikeouts in the process.
“Obviously, this one stings a bit,” Laase said. “But part of the feeling-out process is learning how to close out games. One play or one pitch didn’t lose that game, but there are plenty of correctable errors that we can better from moving forward.”
Hensley and Michael finished with the only hits of the evening for the Gobblers (0-1), who are back in action Wednesday at home against county foe East Rockingham (1-0).
Mazariegos and seniors Dillon Lavaway and Jack Liskey all finished with one hit apiece for Fort (1-0), with Liskey and Johnson adding an RBI apiece in the victory.
The Indians will host non-district opponent Rockbridge County at home Thursday.
“We were very resilient all night,” Fink said. “Our leadoff hitter led the game off with a 10-11 pitch at-bat. We battled at the plate all night, ha a lot of good at-bats against really good pitching. I’m really proud of our defense as well. We made some good plays and got good pitching from both Jace and Kaden. I’m just really proud of the team tonight.”
