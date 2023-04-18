FORT DEFIANCE — Veteran head coach John Edgecomb has been around the game long enough to call it what it is.
And when he looked at this year’s Fort Defiance team heading into this season, he knew there’d be growing pains.
“This is a rebuilding year,” Edgecomb said before the season started last month. “All the players are excited, working hard, and want to earn a starting position.”
The Indians have dominated the Shenandoah District recently, going 14-2 and falling in the Region 3C semifinals a year ago behind some strong senior leadership at the top.
Fort lost its top two seeds from the ladder last year in No. 1 Krisalyn Mooney (15-0) and No. 2 Hency Correa (11-2), along with a talented No. 5 in Sara Wine, who went 14-1.
But Edgecomb, now in his 20th season coaching the Indians, likes the talent coming back and the newcomers out.
Seniors Logan Braun and Emma Hua moved up from the No. 3 and No. 4 spots to the top two positions this year for Fort. Those two went a combined 24-7 last year as juniors.
At No. 3 this season is sophomore Addyson Mooney, while senior Olivia Schuhmann moved from No. 6 to No. 4.
Sophia McCormick, a junior, is the No. 5 player for the Indians, while junior Anhelina Morozenko and freshmen Clara Lambert, Savana Monger, Elizabeth Sushko, and Lacie Thieberger were battling it out for the No. 6 spot for FDHS.
Sophomore Eirgi Mahmood and freshmen Aubrey Flowers, Madison McElveen, Lee Lambert-Turner, and Brenna Coffman are the other underclassmen on the Fort roster.
Although it may be a rebuilding year, by Edgecomb’s own admission, the Indians have still been solid early on.
“No team can look past any of the others,” Edgecomb said.
As that build happens, Fort is likely to keep improving.
And if history is an indicator, it’ll result in success by the end.
“The key to the team’s success will be minimizing unforced errors and maintaining a high percentage of first serves,” Edgecomb said. “Our goal is to make post season play.”
