FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance has hit the ground running as Week 1 of the season nears.
The Indians enter this season with much optimism, and head coach Dan Rolfe said they're anxious to take the field, hoping to get back to winning ways.
Rolfe said the team recently traveled to Shenandoah University for a mini-camp, an experience he said was fun for everyone, and they've carried that energy over into practice.
"We got a great head start," Rolfe said. "It's carried over to the start of practice."
One of Rolfe's most significant takeaways from the Shenandoah mini camp is that it's highly beneficial when their team has the experience, noting that they've been a younger program in recent years.
"Now, it kinda feels like you've planted the seed and they've grown," Rolfe said. "They know the drills [and] they know what they're doing, so now that that's happening, we can kinda push."
The Indians are made up of all upperclassmen and 10 sophomores. Rolfe feels the sophomore class brings a different look to the program, and a few will be relied on this season.
"I don't think we're going to have to play any ninth graders, which is great for them," Rolfe said. "They get a year playing at [junior varsity] and get to grow into it. I think there are a lot of sophomores that are going to contribute this year."
Fort Defiance went 3-7 last season. Junior quarterback Trey Miller said there was much promise to turn the program around last year, but now, it's time to make it happen.
"I felt like we thought we could've done that last year," Miller said. "I feel like we all think we have to do it this year."
Miller has enjoyed working with his wide receivers in the first few practices, noting he is glad the team is back together as they gear up for the start of the season.
"We've been working all summer, so it's just nice to see it all put together," Miller said.
Taking the field for the last time this year is senior tight end Carter Fink.
It's hard for Fink to believe it's his last season with the Indians, but he wants to go out with a bang.
"I feel like my heart is pounding each and every day," Fink said. "It's weird how close it is to the end, but I feel like this year, we're going to come out and it's going to be a good ending."
Fink said the heart-pounding feelings are of anxiety, adding that it's scary to know he has a minimum 10 football games remaining.
"I've been playing my whole life," Fink said. "I'm trying to get the guys riled up and I'm trying to make it more than 10 this year."
Like Miller, Fink also believes they could've won more than three games last year, citing some games came down to one play or one quarter. Fink feels the team's experience this year will help in similar situations from previous years.
"We've gotten stronger in the weight room," Fink said. "I feel like since we're the work in progress that we are, it should be better this year. We should come through in those games."
Rolfe felt they were in contention in the final three minutes of every game but one last year and believes execution will be their key to success this season.
Rolfe is hopeful his guys have moved past the "growing pains" of last year, and the experience can push them through the challenging moments.
"What you take away from a year like that is, how do we finish?" Rolfe said. "We talk about it all the time. You're four minutes away from being 6-4, and that's a huge difference. What we have to do is figure out how to finish those four minutes. It's a matter of execution and a matter of being there and doing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.