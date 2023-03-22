FORT DEFIANCE — What’s evident early this season is Fort Defiance isn’t afraid.
Early deficits? Doesn’t bother the Indians. Close Games? This squad is unbothered.
Fort has two one-run non-district wins over quality opponents in Broadway and Rockbridge County to open the season. However, that’s been a positive sign for seventh-year head coach Damian Fink when evaluating his team’s mental fortitude.
“Through our first two games, I’ve been impressed with our team,” Fink said. “They don’t get too high nor get too low. We were behind [3-0 entering the ninth inning] at Broadway and there was no panic and we were able to get a come-from-behind win.”
There are key players the Indians have to replace this season, such as Jordon Biggs, a first-team All-Valley District outfielder who hit .367 a year ago, and Sam Tindall, who was a pitcher/utility play that hit .345 at the plate and had a 3.38 ERA on the mound.
But the returners on the Fort roster are impressive, led by senior pitcher Kaden Johnson, who also plays in the outfield. The hoops standout was a second-team all-district pitcher a year ago, posting a 2.80 ERA in 20 innings as a reliever.
Sam Garber, another basketball player who runs cross country in the fall, returns for the Indians after hitting .286 and leading the team in RBIs a year ago. He also pitched 28.8 innings and posted a 3.17 ERA on the mound as a starting pitcher last season.
Senior shortstop Jack Liskey is back after hitting .338 and posting a .914 fielding percentage in 2022, while junior infielder Jace Cole, who threw 28 innings and posted a 4.75 ERA, returns along with Logan Mayhew, a three-year starter behind home plate.
“This group is working very hard,” Fink said. “They seem to be having a lot of fun.”
Last year was a bit of a down year for the Indians, finishing 7-12 and falling in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs, leaving the program motivated for the future.
Among the names that are expected to help turn them around this year is sophomore Isaac Marshall, a second baseman who hits in the leadoff spot and has earned praise beyond his years from his coaches. As the only sophomore on the roster, Marshall has a 1.000 fielding percentage through two games and had a big two-run double last game.
Close losses are good for teams to build on, but close wins make it easier.
And in a talented Shenandoah District where anybody can beat anybody, according to Fink, on any given night, the Indians are proving they have the traits to handle it.
“We seem to be in a pretty good place right now,” Fink said. “We are playing clean baseball and doing the little things it takes to win ball games. I feel that we have a strong group of pitchers. If we can play good defense and have good at-bats, I like our chances to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.