FORT DEFIANCE — Defense has never been an issue.
Under fourth-year head coach Erik Walker, stopping opposing teams typically hasn’t caused many issues, and it’s translated to success.
But Walker, who previously coached the Fort Defiance boys soccer program before taking over the girls a few years ago, admitted that his team must score more efficiently this season to be successful.
One of the biggest keys to doing so will be James Madison signee Ellie Cook, a senior forward with 41 goals and five assists a year ago.
Cook is the area’s best girls soccer player but has battled injuries since the end of volleyball season, limiting her throughout the winter.
Fortunately for the Indians, they’re more than a one-player show, as seniors Adriana Shields (15 goals, 24 assists) and Jessica Monroy-Ponce also bring abundant experience to the field.
“All three are captains,” Walker said. “Their leadership will be essential this year as we overcome many significant injury challenges. This year will be about leadership and I couldn’t be happier with the three leaders we have returning as returning captains.”
Meghan Jones, Elizabeth Kurtz, and Emma Staley are a trio of senior defenders back for Fort, along with junior Fatima Tavera-Trejo.
In goal, a pair of veterans in Samantha Cooper and Makenna Miller will split time, giving the Indians a majority of last year’s defense back.
After going 12-5 and falling in the Region 3C tournament, goals for this year have been fluid with several difficult injuries already.
Among the promising new faces that have helped make things easier, however, is standout freshman midfielder Senya Johnson.
Fort certainly has some challenges as it battles through the day-to-day adversity of the season, but its defensive approach is admirable.
And if the Indians can find some productive offense to pair with intensity on the other end and strong leadership, the potential is there.
“High school sports is about overcoming challenges and we are committed to making the most of that opportunity this season,” Walker said. “We are hoping to grow as a team and continue to improve each game.”
