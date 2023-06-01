Senior pitcher Joe Gomez was electric as No. 3 Fluvanna County ended No. 7 Fort Defiance’s magical postseason run with a 10-0 six-inning win in the Region 3C baseball semifinals on Wednesday.
Gomez tossed a complete game for the Flucos in the home victory, striking out nine while giving up just one hit and two walks, while sophomore infielder Jackson Fields had a team-high two hits.
It was a tough all-around evening for the Indians, who defeated Monticello in extra innings in a first-round game and upset second-seeded Wilson Memorial in the quarterfinals to stay alive.
Jack Liskey, the senior shortstop for Fort Defiance, had the team’s only hit in Wednesday’s game.
Junior ace Sam Garber came in for relief in the second inning for the Indians (13-9) and managed to strike out four across four innings of work but allowed three runs on four hits and four walks.
The loss marked the end of the careers of a talented senior class for Fort Defiance, with catcher Logan Mayhew, infielder Josh Hostetter, pitcher/outfielder Kaden Johnson, outfielder Dante Mazariegos, Liskey, and outfielder Dillon Lavaway all leaving the program after highly-decorated tenures.
Fluvanna County (16-6) traveled to top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy — an 8-0 winner over Broadway in the other regional semifinal — for the Region 3C title game on Thursday in Lynchburg.
