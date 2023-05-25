FORT DEFIANCE — Logan Mayhew immediately leaped to his feet, let out a roar toward the opposing dugout, and returned to the home bench with an eruption of cheers and high-fives around him.
With the game tied up and the winning run at third for Monticello in the top of the ninth, Mustangs junior infielder Brady Clore ripped a single into right field for what looked like the go-ahead run.
But Fort Defiance senior right fielder Dillon Lavaway immediately came in, scooped up the ball, and made a high-arching throw toward his catcher at home in Mayhew, who was firm and ready.
Mayhew made the grab, and a collision at the home plate resulted in Roach being ruled out.
“That was amazing,” Indians junior standout Sam Garber said about the Lavaway-to-Mayhew late-game magic. “I didn’t have any words. I was ecstatic and just so excited. I felt like that play caused a lot of tension, so coming in to hit, I definitely felt like we grabbed momentum.”
In the bottom half of that frame, after junior outfielder Landon Barb drew a walk, Lavaway singled, and Garber flew out to deep center to move runners to the corners, senior Jack Liskey came to bat.
But after a change on the mound from the Mustangs, the first pitch for Liskey went in the dirt, allowing Barb to race home and give the seventh-seeded Indians a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 10 Monticello in the opening round of the Region 3C baseball tournament on Wednesday at FDHS.
“It’s a big thing for our team,” Mayhew said. “For us, momentum is so big. It’s always switching, and it really switched for us in that last inning with Dillon’s throw. Being vocal and all that is really key.”
With the victory, Fort advances to the regional quarterfinals, where it’ll take on second-seeded Wilson Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m. in Fishersville. The Green Hornets won both regular-season meetings.
But getting there wasn’t easy, despite facing a Mustangs team that entered below .500 this season.
“It’s a new season for everybody,” Fort Defiance head coach Damian Fink said Wednesday. “Your record in March, April, May — it means nothing now. I thought [Monticello] played pretty well. I thought [Roach] did a really good job. He was different, a little funky. His pitches were not predictable at all. He got ahead [in the county] a lot, and if you get ahead in high school baseball, that’s a problem. Defensively, they did just enough to keep us down. We never had that big inning. We had to grind, and that’s kind of how we’ve been all year. We’ve won in nine innings, won in 11 innings, won in nine innings against tonight. They don’t give up. We just have to put some quality at-bats together.”
Kaden Johnson, a senior, got the start on the mound for Fort, and although he wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in other outings as of late, he settled in by the third inning and put together a productive start.
The multi-sport standout finished with 5.1 innings tossed, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out another. By the time he was pulled in the sixth, the Indians held a 2-1 lead.
“I just try to fill up the zone, and I know I have my defense behind me to field,” Johnson said. “I have a great defense, so I just try to fill up the zone and do my best every night out there.”
Following a pitching change from Johnson to freshman reliever Tripp Hanger, the Mustangs were able to knot up the score at 2-2 on an RBI single from junior Austin Peregoy that was ripped into left field.
In the seventh, Garber entered the game with a pair of runners already on and then issued an intentional walk to Monticello junior infielder Brady Clore to load up the bases with two outs.
In the ensuing at-bat, Mustangs senior Parker Lane flew out to deep center to end the inning.
“It felt good, but I was a little nervous coming in,” Garber admitted afterward. “I was kind of in a crappy situation, but it felt great. I knew I could rely on my team and they came through.”
From there, both teams struggled to get much going offensively, with Roach settling in on the mound for Monticello and Garber continuously getting better with each passing frame for the Indians.
It wasn’t until the ninth-inning fireworks that any significant action happened for either team, and those ultimately proved to be bursting in favor of the home team in the first-round victory.
“We practice that exact play every practice, and when he comes up and throws me a strike, [the momentum] switches on a dime,” Mayhew said about the late-game play. “You come back in the dugout, and the whole vibe is different. Everybody was just dialed in and ready to go.”
The hit Mayhew took on the play at home was a big one, and certainly caused tension on both sides.
But as he erupted in celebration, and perhaps adrenaline, with his Fort Defiance teammates while Monticello coaches poured onto the field from the dugout, it was clear the momentum shifted.
“He is 100% our captain,” Mayhew said. “The good thing is sometimes, people can lead, and nobody follows. And sometimes, people lead, and people follow. This year, they’ve really followed. It’s not just him, it’s all of our seniors. But this year, Logan has kind of become that verbal leader. When things are going south, he’s the one that usually speaks up and says something, and typically our guys listen. A big part of our success this season is because of our seniors and Logan.”
Now, the Indians (12-9) face a familiar foe in the Shenandoah District’s regular-season champion.
With a loaded pitching staff, including senior ace Finn Irving and sophomore Ryan McDaniel, the Green Hornets are considered one of the best teams in Region 3C this season and have state aspirations.
Fink said his team, which had just five hits Wednesday, will have to be better at the plate early.
“I’m good with the pitching and fielding right now,” Fink said. “We must figure out how to get better, quality at-bats early in the game. I feel like in the first three innings for us every game, we just do our own thing. When it starts getting later, that’s when you’ll start seeing grinded-out at-bats. That has to be our approach early. Wilson’s a really good team. They have a lot of depth. They have a lot of pitchers, and they’re the best, in my opinion, one of the best in the area. We’ve got our hands full.”
After allowing the tying run on Wednesday, it would have been easy for Fort to fold.
Instead, a late-game throw from one senior to another sparked a win that kept the Indians alive.
And now, Mayhew and the rest of the Indians are hoping to sustain the magic for a little bit longer.
“We have been much better at that this year — being able to battle back and not getting down on ourselves late in games,” Mayhew said. “We’re always able to fight back, and our pitching has been rock solid. Hopefully, we can just keep this going moving forward.”
