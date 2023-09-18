Ryder's Move To Setter Going Well For Indians

FORT DEFIANCE — After a breakout season of sorts during a junior campaign in which her defensive specialty and serving helped guide Fort Defiance to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, Carleyanne Ryder was anxious for her senior season.
She knew the loss of several key teammates — Baylee Blalock, Ellie Cook, Elizabeth Kurtz, Addison Hammond, and others — would give the Indians a new look on the court this season, but what her role would include was a bit of a mystery during the offseason.
Then, with the looming absence of Blalock at the setter position hanging over Fort’s head, head coach Amber Pitsenbarger approached Ryder with an idea to switch things up.
“Last year, we talked about it a little bit, and then she was like, ‘I’m going to really need you to set,’” Ryder said. “I kind of knew ahead of time, but it’s definitely a new situation.”
So far, although she’d say it hasn’t been perfect, Ryder’s move has been impressive.
She’s helped establish the Indians as the early-season favorite in the Shenandoah District, is orchestrating the offense effectively, and is one of the team’s most influential leaders.
“I’m not one to tell everybody, ‘We need to do this, this and this.’ I think I’m adjusting,” Ryder said. “Definitely, having my teammates help me out and saying, ‘Hey, we got this,’ is a help. It’s a team effort. We are all taking a big step and a new role this year after losing so many seniors. So I think we’re all doing a great job on leading.”
Maecy Ann Frizzelle is a sophomore for the Indians and one of the area’s best players.
As a freshman, she was set up perfectly often by Blalock, and it resulted in a massive debut season, but she’s experienced similar success alongside her lifelong friend in Ryder.
“At first, she was thrown off because she hadn’t set in so long,” Frizzelle said. “But the past few weeks, she’s stepped into it. She’s stepped into being a captain and taken all of it.”
Ryder’s soft tone when she speaks isn’t similar to Blalock’s charismatic style on the court, but her ability to gain the respect and admiration of her teammates certainly replicates.
That’s why, in Pitsenbarger’s eyes, she was the perfect player to fill that role this season.
“That’s another new role because she played defense last year and didn’t set at all,” Pitsenbarger said about Ryder. “She’s really stepped up these last couple of weeks, and I think we can really depend on her. She’s been doing a really good job with that.”
Ryder’s dependability for Fort has never been a question throughout her career.
Through the highs and lows, on and off the court, during her time with the Indians, she’s been one of the program’s most popular fans and admired by those who know her best.
And now, after a summer of uncertainty, she’s proving how reliable she is once again.
“It’s been a big adjustment, for sure,” Ryder said. “I think I’m finally getting into the groove of everything with setting more than passing. It’s been an adjustment but so far, so good.”
