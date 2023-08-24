FORT DEFIANCE — The smile on Trey Miller’s face was hard to hide.
As the Fort Defiance junior signal-caller was asked about some of his teammates and friends at the skill positions on the roster, the grin on his face represented his satisfaction.
Not only is Miller an electric quarterback for the Indians with big-play potential anytime he touches the ball, but he’s surrounded by a number of guys with similar types of ability.
“It’s a lot easier,” Miller said. “I don’t have to scramble every play like I used to. I actually have people around me that I can throw to, and give the ball to. They’re a lot of fun.”
Miller ran for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns on 116 carries and was 64-of-117 passing for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions a year ago, but wasn’t the only Fort weapon.
Talyn Armentrout was one of the area’s best receivers, with 33 receptions for 576 yards and five scores, while Landon Barb had 20 receptions for 186 yards and two more scores.
In addition, Bradley Hebb finished with 89 carries for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
Needless to say, the guys around Miller certainly make things a bit easier for him.
“If we can develop up front, and those guys have the freedom to do what I know they’re capable of doing, it’s going to make it really fun,” Rolfe said. “It gives you the ability to do multiple things without having to rely on doing the same thing over and over consistently.”
As the Indians get set to open the 2023 campaign, the expectation is this is a team that is ready to take that next step with some electric skill players and an improving line.
Now with multiple years of experience under their belt, the players have looked the part.
“It’s really fun blocking for them,” Fort senior Garrett Barone said. “They’re so talented.”
Playing in a Shenandoah District filled with old-school football schemes, Fort has some of the more explosive players in the league and the ability to mix things up a bit.
Whether the Indians will or not remains to be seen, but Miller is loaded with weapons.
And as he enters year No. 3 under center with so much at his disposal, he has to smile.
“It’s fun,” Armentrout said. “If you try to stop one of us, the other ones going to be able to get some yards. It’s just a cool dynamic with us. You can’t stop all of us at the same time.”
