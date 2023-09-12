Fort Defiance announced Ian Thibodeaux as the new girls soccer head coach Tuesday.
Thibodeaux spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Indians.
“Coach Thibodeaux’s familiarity with our players and their development will allow us to continue the growth over the previous seasons,” Fort Defiance athletic director Richard Miller said. “Coach Thibodeaux looks forward to working with the Fort Defiance community to grow the Indian soccer program. Coach Thibodeaux will bring continuity and a competitive style of play to our program, which will play to a wide variety of our athlete’s talents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.